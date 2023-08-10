Gesine Bullock tells the last hours of the companion of the sistersuffering from ALS. Sandra Bullock has been close to Bryan Randall until the end, until his last breath. The model and photographer passed away on August 5 at the age of 57. He had been engaged to the actress for eight years and he had been battling ALS for three.

Gesine Bullock, sister of the famous actress, has decided to write a post on social media dedicated to his brother-in-law who passed away at the age of 57. She wanted to pay homage to him and remember how her sister Sandra has always been by his side, until her last breath.

I am convinced that Bryan has found the best place to fish in heaven and that he is already preparing the bait to cast it in the rivers. ALS is a cruel disease but at least one can take comfort in knowing that he has had the best care ever, thanks to my wonderful sister and the many nurses who have helped her care for him in their home.

These are the words of Sandra Bullock’s sister in remembering her brother-in-law who flew to heaven at the age of 57 for ALS. The woman also reminds her to donate to research on the disease, so as to honor her memory.

Rest in peace Bryan. Instead of flowers, please donate to the ALS Care Unit and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Sandra Bullock close to Bryan Randall until the last breath

Actress Sandra Bullock and model and photographer Bryan Randall had been together for eight years but never married. Together they raised her daughter from a previous relationship and her two adopted boys.

The actress will now have to face a very serious mourning and also help the three boys who grew up together to deal with a loss that will be felt.