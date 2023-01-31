Gerard Romero posted a tweet on his Twitter account, in which he said that “Barcelona’s contact with Sofiane Amrabat has been confirmed during the last hours of the winter Mercato,” which ends specifically, Tuesday at midnight.

He added, “We realize that Fiorentina will not provide facilities,” indicating that the Italian club will not give it up easily.

With regard to the details, Romero explained that “Barcelona will apply for a 6-month loan, without a compulsory purchase option, for the Moroccan player.”

He pointed out that, “After that period, the club can decide whether to keep its anchors or not.”

It is noteworthy that Amrabat attracted the attention of the largest European clubs, after its distinguished performance with the Moroccan national team in the World Cup, where the Atlas Lions won fourth place, in an achievement that is the first of its kind in the Arab world and Africa.

Among the clubs that confirmed media reports that they tried to join Amrabat, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

The young Moroccan, who has Dutch nationality, played 17 matches in the Calcio with the Fiorentina shirt this season, including 13 basics.