The coalition said that it would “impose the Houthis to respect the provisions and provisions of international humanitarian law.”

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen had called on the Houthi militia to remove the weapons from the stadium, and gave them a 6-hour deadline to “restore the civilian eye to its normal state.”

He explained that “the protection will fall from the field if the Houthis do not submit to the provisions of international humanitarian law.”

The coalition also announced that “the waiver of protection will be based on the provisions and provisions of international humanitarian law.”