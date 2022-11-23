08:20

The first confrontation of the day will be the premiere of Morocco and Croatia at 11:00 Spanish time. The team led by Luka Modric will face the Moroccans at the Al Bayt stadium in the city of Jor.

08:15

In addition to Spain’s debut, three more games will be played this Wednesday that will serve to close the first day Group E, where in addition to Spain and Costa Rica are Germany and Japan, and Group F, with Morocco, Croatia, Belgium and Canada,

08:08

In South Africa 2010 Spain began with a defeat against, in Brazil 2014 they fell resoundingly against the Netherlands in Salvador de Bahía (5-1), and in Russia 2018 they drew 3-3 against Portugal in Sochi.

08:03

Spain, which will debut at the World Cup in an all-red kit, has not won its first World Cup game since 2006.

07:59

Today is a day marked in red in the calendar of the Spanish soccer team because it debuts in the World Cup. Luis Enrique’s men will play at 5:00 p.m. against Costa Rica.

07:59

Good morning and welcome to the fourth day of the World Cup in Qatar 2022