19:13 … 🎶 🙏 It’s coming #POL vs #ARG and the Argentine fans entrust themselves to their team and their players! pic.twitter.com/2yhmHu5Y5B — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) November 30, 2022

18:59 Everything is ready for the #KSA vs #MEX! Who will be the figure of the party? ⭐️ — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) November 30, 2022 Will Saudi Arabia make it through?

18:58 😍 The moment of qualifying for the round of 16! #Socceroos! The #FIFAWorldCup Give memories for a lifetime… 💛💚 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) November 30, 2022 Maximum happiness with Australia

Group D is over. Who passes? France and Australia.

Après un but refusé en toute fin de match, les Bleus s’inclinent 1-0 face à la Tunisie mais terminent tout de même not even. Prochain RDV : les ̀ ce dimanche 👊 🇹🇳1-0🇫🇷 | #TUNFRA | #FiersdetreBleuspic.twitter.com/thUSLxF2xC — Team de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 30, 2022

Outside the stadium, there is one Pole for every thousand Argentines pic.twitter.com/ttbkBGXkbI – MundialQatar2022 (@Mundialqatar222) November 30, 2022 pio garcia is bringing you everything that happens before Argentina-Poland

VAR to analyze the goal of France.

Brand France!!! And Australia is second

On the outskirts of stadium 974 there are people looking for resale tickets, he says pio garciafor the match of Argentina.

By the way, France has put all its artillery in, but is unable to tie. Australia follows as second

Australia goal, now Australia qualifies. For Tunisia, victory is not worth it.

Tunisia is ahead. Right now, it’s ranked

Draw after 45 minutes! This result keeps #AUS Second place in Group D. — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) November 30, 2022

Denmark sieges Australia; while so does Tunisia with France

Follow the tie to zero in the two final matches of group D

In the other game, in Denmark-Australia, the Europeans try to score

Disallowed Tunisian goal for offside

The two matches of group D begin. Tunisia against France and Australia against Denmark.

📋 The team news is ahead of #YOU N vs #FRA#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022 In the end, Mbappé will not play this afternoon. Deschamps has preferred to reserve his star for some physical problems. In fact, he bets on several unusual ones.

Many novelties in the eleven of France against Tunisia

Regarding the risk of playing with his feet, Simón assures that he understands that “it can be considered a risky situation for a goalkeeper to have the ball under control with the striker pressing from two meters away, but I feel calm”. Thus ends the press conference

La Roja’s starting goalkeeper underlines that he still has room for improvement: “I’m a very young player who has a lot to learn. I’m still progressing and trying to exceed my limits.”

Regarding favouritism, Simón is clear: “Whoever they put as a favourite, does not always win the World Cup.”

The goalkeeper assures that the Japanese “are playing very well” and recalls the match played at the Olympic Games. Then, a goal from Marco Asensio in extra time gave the pass to the final

The press conference of Luis Enrique is over. Moment now for Unai Simón

Asked about La Roja’s style, the Asturian states that “I always try to offer fans a football that they enjoy. We try to live the World Cup in a natural way, transmitting what we want to transmit”

Regarding Japan, the pressure they exert, their speed and the quality of many of their footballers stand out. “I really like their midfield, they have high-level players”

“I think we are one of the best defensive teams in this World Cup”

Asked about Ansu Fati, who has not yet made his debut in the World Cup, the Asturian assures that “he was the last to enter the list and I really like what I see, but there is a lot of competition because I have eight forwards who fly”

Asked about Gavi and Rodri, who have had some physical problems and have not trained with the group in a session, he assures that he will wait for today’s session to find out if they are fit. “There is still a training session to decide the alignment”

“We have to enjoy ourselves, pressure is a privilege. It means that you represent your country, we are chosen,” he says.

“We are not going to speculate,” says the coach ahead of the game against Japan. “The only thing we think about is winning the game to be first,” he stresses.

The press conference of Luis Enrique and Unai Simón begins



In a few minutes, at 2:15 p.m., the press conference between Luis Enrique and Unai Simón is scheduled prior to tomorrow’s clash against Japan. We will report here his words

We remember that tomorrow a historic event will take place in the World Cups: for the first time the referee trio will be exclusively female

This Thursday will be historic! 🤩 The refereeing trio of the match #CRC vs #GER will be completely female for the first time in the #FIFAWorldCup masculine. Stéphanie Frappart will be the main referee along with her assistants Neuza Back and Karen Diaz. 👏 pic.twitter.com/8oFW3yMBcG — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) November 30, 2022

Possible loss of Mbappé against Tunisia. According to RMC Sport, the PSG forward has some discomfort in his ankle that could leave him without playing. Deschamps, with the qualification for the round of 16 already assured, will not risk it.

And there is Australia-Denmark (4:00 p.m.). Second and fourth respectively, both can qualify. The Europeans are favourites, but the Oceanians cling to the surprises that are taking place in Qatar. Read the preview of Asher Falagán: Australia-Denmark: a duel for second place

08:45

We now move on to Group D. Here France can rest easy because they guaranteed their place in the round of 16 on the second day. Deschamp’s men face Tunisia (4:00 p.m.) in a match with the interest of the historical relations between the two countries and what the Africans are at stake. Last in the group with a single point, they still have qualifying options. This is how Juan Carlos Carabias sees the game: The best Griezmann, in charge of France

08:39

In this same group, but four hours before, Arabia and Ecuador face each other. As we said, both have options to go to the round of 16. A defeat or a draw for the tricolor would leave him out while a win would give him options, but it will always depend on what happens in the face-to-face between Messi and Lewandoski. Pedro Campos offers us the keys: Mexico, to win and wait

08:31

Looking at today’s game, the main incentive is to check the behavior of Messi’s Argentina. The defeat in the first match against Saudi Arabia put Albiceleste in serious trouble, who reacted on the second day by beating Mexico 2-0. In second position in Group C, they face Lewandoski’s Poland (8:00 p.m.), leader of the group with one more point. Those trained by Scaloni shouldn’t do the math because both Saudi Arabia and Mexico have options to pass them on the right in case of a stumble. Pío García tells us the details of the duel Messi’s anguish against Lewandowski’s relief

08:17

Hello. We begin to narrate a new day of the World Cup. Yesterday the first crosses of the round of 16 were decided, which will begin to be played this Saturday. The first will face the Netherlands and the United States (4:00 p.m.). The second, already on Sunday (8:00 p.m.) will measure England with Senegal. Van Gaal’s men came first in Group A after beating Qatar 2-0 without problems. Their rival does it as second in Group B after beating Iran 0-1 in a match marked by the enormous pressure that the Persian footballers suffered to sing the anthem. For their part, the English thrashed Bale’s Wales 3-0 and continue to confirm their good feelings. If in the edition four years ago they stayed in the semifinals, now they are aiming for the same thing and even going further. It will be measured against a Senegal that left Ecuador in the gutter in a highly disputed match