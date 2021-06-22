The Council of Ministers has already approved pardons for the inmates of the you process, according to government sources. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will appear in a few minutes in La Moncloa in an institutional statement to explain the grace measure. The president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, has announced that he intends to appeal the pardons, considering himself a “harmed party” for having been the target of the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR). If these appeals are presented, the Supreme Court will have to decide whether the PP is entitled to appeal. “We are the affected party. Last week a judge took a statement from some CDR who recognized that they were investigating people from the PP, including me, to attack them. I think we can say that if the CDRs are the continuation of October 1, we can say that we are a harmed party ”. Citizens and Vox have also made explicit their intention to appeal the grace measures.

You can follow Pedro Sánchez’s institutional statement here: