Article 19, organization in defense of freedom of expression, calls on the authorities to guarantee the safety of the press in Sinaloa, after the attacks suffered yesterday

The clashes that took place on December 5 in several cities in the State of Sinaloa endangered, in addition to the civilian population, the journalists who go out to do their work in the streets. Article 19, an international human rights organization for the defense of freedom of expression, was in contact with various journalists who were on the ground and have been able to document a series of attacks against journalists. The result is at least four car thefts, five work equipment thefts, including two computers, two cell phones and headphones, and several threats with firearms against the press.

In her radio program, the journalist Gabriela Warkentin spoke with Marcos Vizcarra, a journalist who told on her program that’s the way it is his traumatic day yesterday. After the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, Vizcarra takes to the streets to report what was happening. “It’s my job, finally, although nobody has taught us to report the war,” says the journalist. First he was stopped by some boys, armed, but boys. “I want to emphasize that they were children, with weapons, pointing at my face telling me to get off, we are going to burn the car,” he recounts. Vizcarra gives him the car and takes the camera and mobile to continue working, until he takes refuge in a hotel. Shortly after, the same boys enter the hotel where there were “about fifteen refugees.” “There were children,” says the reporter, “there were children who saw how they were aiming at their mother, a hotel employee.” The violence continues and they end up taking away his cell phone and camera for being a journalist, they threaten him, they tell him “that they have permission to kill,” Vizcarra says, already in tears. Hours later he was able to return home safe and sound.