The end of the season is approaching, and with it comes the transfer market and everything that this includes. This time it is FC Barcelona, which continues its reconstruction with signings at “zero cost” and apparently they are very close to closing the signing of Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich striker seems to want a change of scenery and according to TVP Sport, a Polish medium, the Blaugrana club would already have a three-year contract closed with the Pole.
As Lewandowski’s renewal with Bayern Munich has been looking impossible for some time, the Bundesliga’s top scorer has had several suitors. The most notorious names, apart from Barcelona, have been PSG, Manchester City and Liverpool.
Despite the interest of these clubs, TVP Sport ensures that Lewandowski has already informed his current club of the decision made. The three-year deal would mean the forward is tied until 2025, when he will be 36.
Barcelona have also been on the wave of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, although this move would mean they won’t be going after the young Borussia Dortmund player. This is due in part to the difference in the cost of one transfer and another: while Lewandowski will leave Bayern Munich for free, Haaland can cost around 75 million plus his salary, which does not seem to be little.
Barcelona continues its zero-cost transfer strategy that so far seems to have worked for them with the transfers made in the winter market.
