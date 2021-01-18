The United States capital and state capitols continue to increase their security just four days after Joe Biden’s inauguration amid fears of violent attacks. A man armed with 500 ammunition and with false credentials for the inauguration has been arrested this weekend by the capital’s police and the FBI has announced this Monday the arrest of a New Mexico official for the assault on the Capitol, which he planned to participate in new protests in Washington. Meanwhile, more news has emerged that security agencies had signs that warned of the possibility of riots days before the assault on the Capitol, on January 6, by supporters of Donald Trump, and criticism is increasing regarding how the threat. The leader of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, has called for a 9/11-like investigation into the attack. Kamala Harris has tendered her resignation from the Senate to take over as Vice President during the Biden Administration.

Meanwhile, preparations continue for a inauguration that will be very atypical and in which the population will not be able to participate. On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence and Harris maintained telephone contact. Although details of the conversation are not known, according to The New York Times, Pence congratulated Harris and offered assistance in a dialogue described as “polite.” Pence will participate in the transfer of command on January 20, while the outgoing president will leave Washington on Wednesday, hours before the ceremony begins. Donald Trump will travel to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where he plans to reside after leaving the White House.

Biden assured this Friday at a press conference that he is “convinced” that his government will be able to administer 100 million vaccines in the first 100 days. “If you asked most people today, they couldn’t tell you exactly who is going to get vaccinated. What they do know is that there are tens of millions of unadministered doses of the vaccine in freezers across the country, while people who want and need the vaccine cannot get it, “said the Democrat.