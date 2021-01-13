Republican Liz Cheney, in a 2019 photo. SAUL LOEB / AFP

US Vice President Mike Pence has told the Senate that he will not invoke Amendment 25 to remove Donald Trump. Their argument has been that such a thing “would set a terrible precedent.” Pence thus anticipates the formal request that the upper house will make, the same day that Trump has returned to the border wall with Mexico in Texas to celebrate one of his insistent campaign promises, the construction of the 400 miles of barrier. This Tuesday was the president’s first public appearance after the assault on the Capitol and a few days after he left the White House. While congressmen in Washington debated how to move forward in the impeachment process of the president, Trump issued a warning from the south: “Be careful, the impeachment it only produces more anger and danger for our country. ” One of the Republicans with the greatest weight in Congress, Liz Cheney, has announced that she will vote in favor of the impeachment of the president after the violence in the Capitol on January 6.

In a statement with few precedents, in addition, the Joint Chiefs of Staff have released a statement condemning the assault on the Capitol, with the warning that it will defend the Constitution “against any enemy, whether domestic or foreign.”