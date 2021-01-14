The House of Representatives approved this Wednesday the impeachment against President Donald Trump for “inciting insurrection.” In total, 232 congressmen have voted in favor, 197 against, and four have not spoken. The Democratic majority have been joined by 10 Republican lawmakers. No president had been censored with so many votes from his own party. In addition, the president is the first in US history to be censored twice in this way. The harangue to his followers to advance on the Capitol on January 6, when the legislators were preparing to ratify the victory of Joe Biden in the elections, has cost him dearly.

Before the final vote, the Speaker of the House, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, has declared that the president is a “danger” to the nation and “has to go.” Although a handful of Republicans, led by Congresswoman Liz Cheney, have joined the initiative, a majority of their fellow ranks have argued that the impeachment it is “reckless” and “foolish” at this time. The party’s leader in the House, Kevin McCarthy, has blamed the president for the attack on the Capitol, but has opposed the accusation, believing it will deepen the divisions. Hours after the decision of the House of Representatives, the White House has released a video in which Trump denies the violence and tells his followers that the vandalism does not support his cause. The president does not make a single mention of impeachment. “America is a nation of laws,” he says.

The House decision opens the way to impeachment in the Senate, where Democrats need two-thirds of the vote to impeach the president. Republican leader Mitch McConnell has indicated that the trial will take place after Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20, when Trump has already left power. McConnell has not made a decision on how he will vote, but there are already several senators from his party who have taken a position in favor of the impeachment.

In his first comments on the impeachment To Trump, Biden said that the United States must address the coronavirus pandemic and an economy in crisis, and needs the Senate to quickly confirm his Cabinet so that the new administration can get to work after his inauguration.