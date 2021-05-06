Drivers and residents in several areas of Abu Dhabi, including Khalidiya and Madinat Zayed, complained of congestion and obstruction in traffic every day throughout Ramadan, due to the heavy turnout of shoppers at various stores to spend their needs and purchases of bread, sweets and Ramadan juices in the last hour before breakfast.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police stressed the need to adhere to traffic and traffic laws, not to stop randomly, and to leave before sufficient time for breakfast, to avoid congestion, pointing to the tightening of traffic control procedures against violators.

In detail, drivers and residents in Abu Dhabi monitored traffic congestion in several shopping areas in the last minutes before breakfast, due to the heavy demand of shoppers to buy their needs during this period, which causes confusion in traffic and delays some people from reaching their destinations, and the emergence of negative behaviors such as Random parking, obstructing traffic and traffic, closing the road in front of vehicle exits from public parking, using the alarm machine in a disturbing way, and driving slowly, calling for tightening traffic control procedures.

Umm Abdullah, a resident of the Khalidiya area in Abu Dhabi, said that she notices a daily turnout of shoppers at bakeries, restaurants and juice shops before breakfast time, which causes congestion and obstruction in traffic, noting that she is avoiding going out at this time because of the difficulty in reaching its destination.

Dr. Hazem Ahmed stated that it is important to activate the use of technological applications for shopping to reduce road congestion, and to encourage individuals to buy their needs electronically, without the need to disembark by themselves, pointing out that this experiment proved successful last year during the period of national sterilization.

Mohammed Shehata, a resident of Madinat Zayed, said that the last ten days of Ramadan every year witness great congestion due to shoppers ’demand for sewing and clothing stores and the purchase of Eid supplies, pointing out that residents of shopping areas always suffer from a lack of parking spaces, because they are occupied by shoppers.

Abu Youssef said that he always faces a problem in the late arrival of the “delivery” from the time of breakfast due to congestion, especially in the shopping areas and in front of restaurants, stressing the importance of educating individuals to go early to buy their Ramadan needs and Eid requirements, and not wait before the time for breakfast, to go out, to avoid causing congestion on the roads And obstructing traffic, calling for tighter control procedures against violators.

For its part, the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police warned against random parking on the roads and causing obstruction to traffic and traffic, calling on drivers to adhere to the prescribed speeds on the roads, and to leave sufficient time before breakfast time, to avoid congestion and traffic accidents.

It is worth noting that Abu Dhabi Police banned the traffic of heavy vehicles (trucks and buses for transporting workers for more than 50 passengers) on restricted roads at peak times in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, starting from the beginning of the month of Ramadan, explaining that these measures aim to enhance the flow of traffic and traffic and achieve maximum levels Traffic safety on the roads during the holy month.

Enhance traffic safety

Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to give pedestrians their right to cross, and to adhere to procedures and instructions, especially at breakfast time.

It called on drivers to enhance traffic safety during the month of Ramadan by adhering to traffic laws and paying attention, fastening the seat belt, not being distracted by the phone while driving, leaving a sufficient distance behind vehicles, and paying attention to all road surprises.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

