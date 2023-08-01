The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival has more than a few elements in common with The Last of Usat least in intention, which prompted Sony to ask for the removal of the game from the Nintendo Switch eShop, on charges of copyright infringement.
As reported a few days ago, The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival has achieved a notoriety probably beyond what the developers themselves would have expected, precisely because of its being a shameless clone of The Last of Us or at least an attempt to achieve that status.
The result is rather questionable, as we have been able to see directly, but the mission has certainly succeeded: the whole world has been talking about this weird title for a few days, probably also making the game reach a good amount of downloads on Nintendo Switch.
The Last Hope: Sony PlayStation’s reaction
However, great popularity also comes with great risks, especially for a project that plays on the edge of plagiarism like this one: the game has therefore also arrived under the eyes of Sony, who evidently did not like the “homage” to the Naughty Dog classic that much.
According to reports from Eurogamer.net, the house of PlayStation has requested the total removal of The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival from the Nintendo eShop and also the video disseminated on the internet, due to copyright infringement related to The Last of Us.
It is not clear what exactly was the trigger for the removal operation, but it is expected that it is a concatenation of characteristics that inevitably link the game to the Sony title.
In any case, those who have previously purchased the game can still continue to use it and even download it again, at least until a new order.
