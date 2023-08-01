The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival has more than a few elements in common with The Last of Usat least in intention, which prompted Sony to ask for the removal of the game from the Nintendo Switch eShop, on charges of copyright infringement.

As reported a few days ago, The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival has achieved a notoriety probably beyond what the developers themselves would have expected, precisely because of its being a shameless clone of The Last of Us or at least an attempt to achieve that status.

The result is rather questionable, as we have been able to see directly, but the mission has certainly succeeded: the whole world has been talking about this weird title for a few days, probably also making the game reach a good amount of downloads on Nintendo Switch.