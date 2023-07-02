At the time of writing and through July 13, 2023, The Last Hope Dead Zone Survival And on sale 88% for a final price of €0.99 (the starting price is €8.99). We don’t know if Sony will ask Nintendo to remove the game. This version of “Joel” is different in many ways, but “Ellie” is practically identical, even with the same shirt color.

When a game is successful, clones easily crop up and try to get a piece of the pie. Often the ideas behind a famous project are simply copied, but other times it comes to plagiarism as happened with The Last Hope Dead Zone Survival . As you can also see from the image above, it is obviously a The Last of Us clone . Also, it’s a Switch exclusive, as it’s only available through the eShop.

The gameplay of The Last Hope Dead Zone Survival

According to official descriptionThe Last Hope Dead Zone Survival offers “Storytelling and narrative”, with a “captivating storyline”, “immersive graphics”, “engaging game mechanics”, “meaningful choices”, “unknown locations” (???) and not Alone.

The setting is obviously a post-apocalyptic world with zombies and the goal is to survive. It is a third-person action game with melee and firearms and the objective is to take on various missions in different parts of the city, rescue “the girl” and reach a ship to find a safe haven.

As you can see from the video of gameplay, it is a technically bad game, with clear design problems and among other things very long loading times. This type of clones, however, often attract attention and are an interesting curiosity, which is why various newspapers around the world have talked about them since their release.

