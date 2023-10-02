Heartbreaking last words, in an audio message to his mum and dad. The 28-year-old girl has not yet been found

The last words to say goodbye to his parents. A 28 year old girl sent a final audio message to his mum and dad as flames destroyed La Fonda Milagros in Murcia, Spain.

The father immediately rushed to the scene, while the rescuers tried to save as many people as possible and played thelast message of his daughter to journalists.

Mom, I love you. We are about to die.

These are the words that are heard in the recording, accompanied by the background of heartbreaking screams of all the people trapped in the fire. The 28-year-old girl, as her father said, was with her boyfriend and some friends to spend an evening full of fun.

They came to Marcia because there are no discos in Caravaca. They arrived at dawn. It was the second time they had come.

This is the story of the man, who he couldn’t hold back his tears. As well as all the relatives of the other victims. Many of them received a call and rushed out of the nightclub, which was now devoured by flames. The 28 year old girl it has not yet been found. There are 15 missing.

However, so far, 13 people have not made it. The survivors are in shock. Some of them told journalists about the harrowing minutes inside the club, before they managed to find an escape route.

We started to smell smoke. Then the flames arrived, the owners of the place were screaming and telling us to evacuate. There were hundreds of people because there were several birthdays.

Of the twenty people in my group, nine didn’t come out. He was distressing.

We’re talking about a short circuit, but the Fire Brigade is still on site to search for the missing people and to find the source of the fire. The news has already spread throughout the world, throwing many people into despair.