There is so much emotion in his city

So much emotion for the last farewell to Clare Danielion the occasion of the funeral of the 21-year-old girl which were held in Gavardo, in the province of Brescia, in Lombardy. The whole community joined the family of the young girl, struck by a mysterious evil which, unfortunately, did not give her a chance. She had been hospitalized for months, after some crises she had last October.

For more than six months the 21-year-old girl struggled to survive at the civil hospital of Brescia. But then her heart stopped forever. On the occasion of the funeral that took place in his city, thanks was the emotion.

After the autopsy carried out on his body to understand the causes of his death, the funeral took place on the afternoon of Thursday 11 May 2023. Silence, prayer, Mass, tears, emotion and then a flight of white balloons at the cemetery to the tune of “I dedicate silence to you” by Ultimo, his favorite singer.

There church in piazza De Medici in Gavardo it was full of people. Relatives, friends, acquaintances, many citizens who sat, stood and even outside in the churchyard listened to the homily of Don Giacomo Bonetta.

I still remember her as a teenager and it’s natural to ask questions when someone so young dies. Not even our language is equipped to deal with a tragedy like this: there are widowers, there are orphans, but there is no term to describe a child who does not outlive his parents.

Many people wanted to show affection and closeness to mother Nadia, father Mauro, brother Simone with Jessica, grandparents Battista, Maria and Oliva.

Many friends, school and university mates, karate mates: Chiara, in fact, had been junior team champion at both Italian and European level, as well as on the podium at the World Championships in 2016 and 2019.