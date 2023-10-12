He was only 5 years old, he was in the car with his parents and older brother when the Freccia Tricolore crashed

Tears and pain during the final farewell to the little girl who lost her life in the crash Tricolor Arrow. A crowd moved and still in disbelief at the tragic fate of a little girl of just 5 years old.

The minor was in the car with her parents and older brother when the flames of the Freccia Tricolore overwhelmed them after the crash. The mother and father managed to get their eldest son to safety, but only for the 5-year-old girl there was nothing to be done.

The last farewell to the little girl was celebrated yesterday, October 11th, in the church of San Francesco al Campo. The Mayor proclaimed city mourning. Numerous people gathered and wanted to say goodbye to the little girl for the last time, embracing the immense pain of her family.

Even the parish priest, moved, chose to write a letterconfessing that he didn’t know how to manage that celebration and that he thus decided to write some beautiful words for a little girl who is now a little angel free in the sky:

I didn’t know how to handle this, so I chose to write a letter. I knew there would be a lot of people, who are here to get to know you a little better. Like every child, you see things from a different angle. Today you see them from the skies, in Heaven, our homeland. If these people are ill, it is right to stay close to them, not leave them alone. The little girl’s legacy is to live with joy and faith in a God who does not abandon. The regret would be not living with intensity and fullness as this little girl did in her few years.

Words that moved everyone present. The small white coffin came out of the church between the embrace of mother and father covered with a beautiful bouquet of pink roses.