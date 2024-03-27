After two years, the brother of Saman Abbas he was able to say a final goodbye to her. The ceremony was celebrated yesterday, 26 March 2024, with an Islamic rite and in private form, at the Novellara cemetery.

The story of the 18-year-old Pakistani girl has marked the Italian news. A girl he didn't want accept the arranged marriage by her family and that she was punished by those who were supposed to love and protect her, her parents. Her body was found lifeless, buried near an old farmhouse, not far from her home, a year after her disappearance. It was Uncle Danish who brought the police to the scene of the cover-up.

There were five suspects for the crime of Saman Abbas, but the sentence sentenced only his parents, Nazia and Shabbar, to servelife sentence and Uncle Danish a 14 years of imprisonment. The two cousins ​​instead were exonerated from any accusation. Her mother is the only one still at large, she is suspected to be hiding in Pakistan.

The girl's brother wanted to honor her with one stele, positioned next to the tomb. One of the most widespread photos of Saman Abbas, accompanied with these moving words:

You have always been the strongest and bravest sister. I will miss you every day, every moment, every night.

The plaque was created by the Municipality of Novellara. The First Citizen Elena Carletti the prefect and the president of the union of the Islamic communities of Italy were present during the function, together with about ten people from the Islamic community Yassine Laframwho oversaw the ritual.

The importance of the burial of Saman Abbas in the municipality of Novellara

The Mayor underlined that Saman was buried in the municipal cemetery because her story left a legacy deep wound in the hearts of all the inhabitants. She has become a symbol for all the girls of the future, a symbol against violence, a symbol that must be defended every day. She was an 18 year old girl who just wanted to live her life and discover love.

Saman Abbas is buried near the tomb of Augusto Daoliosinger-songwriter of Nomadi, who died in 1992. A choice made for a beautiful reason, which Elisa Carletti wanted to explain like this:

He sang about freedom a lot and this will accompany him forever.

Read also: Saman Abbas: sentence has arrived for his parents, uncle and two cousins.