Red and white flowers cover Rossella Nappini’s coffin: yesterday the last farewell to the nurse killed in Rome

Yesterday afternoon, in the presence of many people, the funeral of Rossella Nappini, the 52-year-old nurse killed in Rome on 4 September. The funeral was held in the courtyard of the San Filippo Neri hospital, where she worked and which represented a second home for her. Lots of white and red roses and red shoes, as a symbol of the fight against violence against women.

Although it was decided to hold the ceremony privately, those who wanted to give the last farewell in Rossella, yesterday afternoon, there were still many.

The funeral ceremony was held in one space in the courtyard of the San Filippo Neri hospitalwhere the nurse worked and spent most of her time.

Celebrating the mass, in front of a crowd completely destroyed by grief, was the auxiliary bishop of Rome, Monsignor Benoni Ambarusone uttered moving homily:

She wanted to get married, and now she was dressed as a bride. Many people pointed out that this hospital felt more like home to you than the real one. You made no distinction between people and treated them as equals. Many people underlined that you were hungry for life and love and that you were looking for love. Like all of us who are all poor in love and unconsciously hope to be loved, and that someone welcomes us as we are.

You ended and closed your earthly existence in a violent and dramatic way, but we can say one thing, to ourselves and to you, Rossella: now you are in fullness, now you see everything and grasp everything. The father welcomes you as a daughter into his house. Thank you for what you were and what you did. We also thank you on behalf of all the sick people you took care of in your life.

The investigations into the femicide of Rossella Nappini

Accused for the crime of voluntary and aggravated homicide by Rossella Nappini is Adil Harrati.

The man, a 45-year-old Moroccan worker with whom the woman had previously had an affair relationlast Monday afternoon he was waiting for her in the entrance hall of the building where she lived.

Subsequently he has it attacked and stabbed about 20 times, especially in the abdomen, causing her an atrocious death.

Subjected to the guarantee interrogation in prison, he availed himself of the right to do not answer.

They will follow updates on the progress of the investigations.