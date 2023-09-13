The funeral of two of the four boys who died in an accident in Cagliari

The heartbreaking farewell to Alessandro Sanna and Najibe Zaher, two of the four boys who lost their lives on the road in Cagliari, while returning home after an evening spent together having fun. Muslim rite for her and at the same time a funeral Catholic for him. Four families, four communities mourning the passing of these young boys.

Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to the two boys who lost their lives in a road accident that took place at dawn on Sunday in Cagliari. They went out to have fun together, but never returned home.

Giuseppina, Alessandro’s motherwas destroyed by pain, while Frassinetti Elmas’ friends gave her comfort.

My love, how will I get used to turning around and not finding you again. Your hug, your warm hug that warmed my heart. Have a safe trip, my son.

While Alessandro’s family and friends said their last farewell to him, the last farewell to him also took place at the same time. Najibe Zaherdaughter of the municipal councilor of Selargius Omar.

The father was completely destroyed as he placed earth on his daughter’s coffin, during the Muslim rite which they celebrated in the presence of many people. He couldn’t even stand as he said goodbye to his beloved daughter forever.

In addition to Alessandro Sanna and Najibe Zaher, Giorgia Banchero and Simone Picci also lost their lives on that tragic Sunday morning.

Giorgia’s funeral will be held on Wednesday 13 September 2023 at 4 pm in Sant’Elia. While Simone’s family and friends will say goodbye to him forever on the same day, at the same time, in the San Michele cemetery.