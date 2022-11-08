The last goodbye to Martina Mancusoin the funeral which will be held in Pescate on the afternoon of Tuesday 8 November 2022. The family is desperate for the loss of the young 27-year-old girl. Her death was caused by the bite of an infected mosquito. The young woman had low immune defenses following a bone marrow transplant surgery.

The 27-year-old girl lost her life following a mosquito bite infected with West Nile virus. Martina Mancuso had a compromised immune system due to leukemia and she had recently undergone a bone marrow transplant, hoping to be able to return to a normal life.

To remember it is the mother, Orietta Zecchinatowhich are joined by the words of his father and brother Luca:

A few months ago he had skipped through the bone marrow transplant. Now, a damn mosquito took her away from us … A real fighter. Due to very low immune defenses, the infection resulted in encephalitis. Martina went into a coma last Saturday. We were waiting for the miracle, but it didn’t happen.

Affected by leukemia, the doctors had given her a spinal cord transplant. The surgery had gone well. Then in October her health conditions worsen. Her doctors diagnose encephalitis: she probably was bitten by an infected mosquito.

Despite her will to live, Martina didn’t make it. And after a week in a coma, she died at the San Gerardo hospital in Monza, where her funeral home has now been set up, awaiting her funeral.

Martina Mancuso, the funeral in Pescate

The funeral of the 27-year-old young woman will be celebrated on the afternoon of Tuesday 8 November 2022, at 2 pm, in the parish church of Pescate, where the girl had gone to live with her partner Antonio.

The Colle Brianza community is also in mourning for its loss: here Martina was born and raised.