The last heartbreaking farewell to Marina Masia, the 29-year-old who died after the collapse of a tree while she was at sea

She was swimming, in the place she loved best: in the sea. Unfortunately that’s how it is Marina Masia 29 year old from Nuoro who lost his life last Thursday 24 August, in front of the eyes of his mother and brother, who were with her in those hours, after his return home.

His was celebrated on the afternoon of Friday 25 August funeral and there are many relatives, friends and acquaintances who have chosen to be presentthey were all shocked and astonished.

The same parish priest who celebrated the religious function was keen to recall the last message that the girl sent to friends a few hours before she lost her life. Don Pinuccio Demarcus in his homily he said:

I’m back home. This is Marina’s last message to her friends, it’s as if the Lord were calling her to heaven, our true home. Marina was going there.

The mother and brother remained in silence all the time. They witnessed the scene that afternoon and unfortunately could do nothing to save it. A friend of the girl, in remembering her he said:

I never thought it was her, same age, from Nuoro, it could have been anyone. We never expect these things to happen to those closest to us, we always want everything to go well for them. Then the name started circulating and I didn’t believe it until the newspapers confirmed it. I was down. Destiny is sometimes cruel, a future was being built.

The drama of Marina Masia and her heartbreaking death

The events took place in the early afternoon of Thursday 24 August. Precisely in the cove of Pools of Venusin Baunei, in Ogliastra.

Marina was not alone, they were there with her mother and brother smaller. For them it seemed to be a day like any other, which they wanted to spend admiring a beautiful place and above all in the name of Relax.

However, it is not known for what reason, but a tree collapsed and it has hit just the 29-year-old who was taking a bath. Next to her is her little brother, who was injured, but not seriously. When the doctors arrived, there was unfortunately nothing more that could be done for the girl.