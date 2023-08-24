The community is close to the pain of the family of little Stephan, the 8-year-old boy who lost his life in the spa pool

The child’s funeral was held Stephanthe 8-year-old boy who lost his life in the swimming pool of the Cretone spa, swallowed up by a drain pipe.

The last farewell to Castel Madama moved everyone present. The funeral was celebrated with orthodox rite inside the church of San Michele Arcangelo.

Even the Mayor chose to be present and to leave a thought for the family of the 8-year-old boy. The words of Michael Nonni:

It’s unthinkable that an 8-year-old could die like that. The participation of the municipality in the funeral ceremony is a more spontaneous gesture than due. When we heard the news, the community was deeply saddened. The child is the nephew of Angelo Moreschini, one of our councilors.

It was around 18:30, when a voice over the loudspeakers invited all guests to leave the pools, in view of the closure of the facility. It’s not clear if Stephan was still in the water or if he came back at a later time. The cleaning process was activated while the bathers were still in the facility and within moments, the 8-year-old boy was sucked into the exhaust pipe and it’s got stuck.

Attempts to save little Stephan

It was the 5-year-old younger sister who warned the father. When the man realized that his son was under water, he jumped in attempt to save him. The other bathers did the same. Unfortunately, they were unable to find any oxygen tanks and despite repeated attempts to save the minor, nothing could be done. Little Stephan was recovered after two long hours by divers from the Rome fire brigade, who were forced to break the wall.

The police have entered four people in the register of suspects, two managers of the structure and two lifeguards. Among the latter, a 18 year old boy accused of triggering the cleaning process.

Defended by his lawyer, the lifeguard explained that he acted as usual, the structure had to close by 8pm, because no overtime was paid. He was certain that there was no one in the water and that all the guests were at the bar or outside the safety cordons. He also stated that he has never seen no protective grille in front of the exhaust pipe. This is one of the points that the authorities want to clarify. Was there a protective grate in front of the drain pipe that was supposed to prevent the child from getting stuck? If so, why wasn’t he there? Was the minor still in the water or did he enter at a later time? Why weren’t there any oxygen tanks needed in emergencies like this? Only further investigations will give answers to the investigators and to the family themselves.