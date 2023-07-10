The farewell to Giuseppe Turcoin the funerals of the boy who lost his life a Casal di Principe, in the province of Caserta, in Campania. At Villa Literno the last farewell to the young boy killed on June 29th. The bishop’s words during the homily they make us reflect: “Goodness must come from pain”. Many people present to greet that white coffin carried on the shoulders of those who loved him.

The funeral of Giuseppe Turco, the 17-year-old boy stabbed on the evening of Thursday 29 June in Casal di Principe, took place starting at 15.30. Many people present in the church of Santa Maria Assunta in Villa Literno, where the young man lived.

There were family members and close relatives, many friends, but also ordinary citizens. There was no shortage of institutional representatives: the mayors of Villa Literno and Casal di Principe, Valerio Di Fraia and Renato Natale, for example.

“We are drops of a past that cannot return. This time has betrayed us, it is elusive“. With these words from a song by Giorgia, his friends greeted him. Outside the church there were also white balloons and banners.

Among all stood out the photo of Giuseppe Turco on his beloved motorcycle, who will no longer be able to drive, because he ascended to heaven too soon. The bishop’s words in the homily moved everyone.

Monsignor Angelo Spinilo, bishop of Aversa, moved everyone with his homily.

We dare not enter the heart of Joseph’s mother and father, but a good greater than evil must germinate from pain.

The younger sister, on the other hand, wanted to greet her with touching words “gentle giant, who will tell me every day that he loves me? Smile and fly high while you can“. He read her heartbreaking letter in front of so many people moved by this loss.