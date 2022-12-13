The last heartbreaking farewell to Giulio, the 12-year-old found lifeless in his bed: the parents’ heartbreaking for the funeral

The funeral was held on Saturday 10 December Giulio, the 12-year-old whose father found lifeless in his bed. There are so many people who have chosen to be present in the secular ceremony, also to show closeness to his family.

For the entire community it is a moment of greatness sadness. Unfortunately this untimely demise, ha upset everyone and also for his loved ones, it is really difficult to accept.

The events took place in the late morning of Thursday 8 December. Precisely in the small town of Sarzanain the province of La Spezia.

Giulio seemed to be staying until the previous evening well. The parents saw the day of celebration, they had decided to do it to sleep a little more, but when they started calling him, they realized he wasn’t answering.

The father Fabrizio, entered his room and started shaking him, but soon realized that his son was not showing signs of life. From here the timely started alarm to the sanitary ware, who arrived on site in a few minutes.

However, the doctors who attended had no choice but to ascertain the death. The child had lost his life in the nightdue to an illness that left him no way out.

The last heartbreaking farewell to Giulio, after his death

His meetings were held on Saturday 10 December funerals. There were so many people present among his friends and all his friends. The father also asked not to bring flowers, but to make some donations to the sports association ‘Gli Amici del Giacò’. Always the dad in his message said:

We love each other, because this was his message, he loved everyone.

At the end of the funeral rite, the parents agreed to cremate him and to take the ashes to the Island of Elba, a place they frequented often and which probably Giulio loved Very.