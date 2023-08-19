Many wanted to participate in the last farewell to Celine Frei Matzohl. Mother: “I couldn’t protect you”

Yesterday afternoon, hundreds gathered at the church of Santa Maria Assunta, in Silnadro, to pay their last respects to Celine Frei Matzohl, the 21-year-old girl who was killed by her ex-partner in the night between last Saturday and Sunday. The letter written by her mother was heartbreaking, as was the homily delivered by the priest.

A very bitter day yesterday a Schlandersa small town in the province of Bolzano where a terrible feminicide was committed between Saturday and Sunday, that of Celine Frei Matzohl, a young woman of only 21 years.

Yesterday the funeral of the young woman was celebrated, in which many wanted to participate. There church of Santa Maria Assunta it was unable to contain everyone, so much so that loudspeakers were mounted outside to allow everyone to participate in the funeral.

If love were a ladder, and memory were the steps, we’d climb to bring you back. We have lost what for many years has been our joy and fortune. You are in our hearts. You will continue to live within us, every day.

These are the words that the family of the 21-year-old had chosen for the obituarywith which they announced the date and place of the funeral.

Celine Frei Matzohl’s mother’s letter

Equally heartbreaking are the words written in a letter from mom by Celine. Words she had to read a family friend during mass:

In the difficulties of the last few months, you have always tried to reassure me. You told me not to be afraid, that nothing would happen to you. I tried to protect you in every way, but it wasn’t enough.

Thus begins the letter from the grief-stricken woman to failed to protect what was dearest to him.

The reference is to that danger perhaps sensed in the previous months, born of a violent and persecutory attitude of Omer Cim, Celine’s ex-boyfriend who did not accept the end of the relationship.

The homily of the priest

The priest celebrated the function Matthew Kozhupakalamwho moved everyone with his homily:

“As shadows are a part of the light, so death is a part of life. You’ve gone away, and we don’t know where. We just know that we will no longer see you on the doorstep, we will no longer hear your voice, your laughter, your breathing. No hugs, no kisses. Yet, we find you in all the places where you have left your traces behind you on this earth. In our hearts. What we have left is the love you gave us. And hope to see you again”.