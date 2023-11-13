The 32-year-old woman who lost her life at the hands of her husband in Rivoli, in the Turin area, was greeted forever by friends and relatives. She was so moved on the day of his funeral

So much emotion in the last farewell to Annalisa D’Auriain the funerals which took place in her city of origin, Nocera Inferiore, in the province of Salerno, where she was born and raised. Just like the husband, guilty of taking her life before the innocent eyes of his 3-year-old daughter, before doing the same to himself. The couple had been living in the town of for some time Rivolijust outside Turin.

Everyone stopped in the moment of silence dedicated to the 32-year-old woman who lost her life last October 28 in Rivoli, in the province of Turin, at the hands of her husband. Agostino Annunziato then took his own life at work.

The couple’s three-year-old daughter witnessed the whole scene. The funeral, which took place at the Church of Santa Maria degli Angeli in Grotti di Nocera Superiore, in the province of Salerno, Campania, was attended by friends, family, acquaintances and also the mayors of Nocera Inferiore and Nocera Superiore, Paolo De Maio and Giovanni Maria Cuofano.

The parish priest Giovanni Duranteduring the homily, asked everyone to respect with “silence this enormous tragedy that destroyed a family”. Everyone was moved by the coffin with the photo of a smiling Annalisa, originally from Nocera Inferiore.

For some time the young woman of only 32 years of age had been living in Piedmont with her husband. The family had moved for work reasons.

Farewell to Annalisa D’Auria, at the funeral the words of the mayors of Nocera Superiore and Inferiore

We must note that there is a wound that will remain for both families. We extend our affection and embrace which will be missed by the two daughters. We as institutions, if there are incidents of this kind, believe it is right that a woman can report and report what happens, to allow the authorities in charge to initiate paths that avoid such incidents. These are unacceptable gestures in a society that defines itself as civilized.

These are the words of the mayor of Nocera Superiore, Giovanni Maria Cuofano, to which are added those of Paolo De Maio, mayor of Nocera Inferiore, a municipality that supported the costs of transferring the body.