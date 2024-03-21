The last farewell to Andreea Rabciuc: a white coffin and that plush unicorn she loved so much

Heartbreak and pain during the last farewell to Andreea Rabciuc. The 27-year-old disappeared in 2022, for a long time the searches had not led to the desired results, until the recent heartbreaking update, which arrived after two long years.

The remains of Andreea Rabciuc were found inside a dilapidated farmhouse privately owned in Castelplanio. A shocking discovery made by one of the owners, who had decided to clean his building. After all the necessary tests and confirmation of the DNA test, the 27-year-old's body was handed over to her family. Yesterday, March 20, his birthday was celebrated last goodbye at the Jesi Cathedral.

Many people gathered to say goodbye to Andreea one last time and to sympathize with her mother's pain Georgeta Cruceanu and his partner Simone Gatti. A white coffin, accompanied by colorful flowers and a unicorn puppet, an animal that the girl had always loved.

However, her biological father, the one to whom Andreea had sent the last message before disappearing, and her ex-boyfriend Simone Gresti, at the time, were not present. only suspect for his mysterious alleged crime. There are many dark points surrounding the young woman's death, such as the writing engraved in the farmhouse, the shred of scarf, the argument with her boyfriend and the cell phone left in his hands.

If he hadn't taken my cell phone away from me, I would have called mom.

The moving letter for Andreea Rabciuc

Andreea Rabciuc's friend chose to read one moving letter written by his colleagues for the torchlight procession on March 12th. Words that tore the hearts of everyone present: