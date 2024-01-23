Tears and pain during the funeral of Alex, the 14 year old shot dead in the Metro car park in Monte Compatri

Tears and emotion at the funeral of Alex, the 14-year-old boy killed in Rome between 12 and 13 January, in the car park of the Pantano Metro C station in Monte Compatri. Many people wanted to participate and share the immense pain of his family. About 100 people participated, representatives of the institutions, relatives, friends, but also many strangers.

At the end of the funeral service, gods were shot fireworks on the sides of the football pitch of the Gelsi stadium, gods were lit next to the coffin smoke bombs blue.

There mother Alex couldn't help herself when she saw the coffin of her 'baby' collapsed on the ground screaming in despair. Alex was killed, with several gunshots, on the woman's birthday. They had celebrated together, then the 14-year-old went out with his stepfather and some relatives, including his uncle and maternal grandfather.

Those gunshots were aimed at his stepfather Tiberiu Maciuca, who shortly before had been involved in a brawl in a bar. He had received a message from his rivals, with an invitation to meet in that car park for clarification.

A clarification which, however, turned out to be a deadly ambush. And the one who lost his life, unfortunately, was his 14-year-old stepson.

After the drama his mom she rushed to the scene and, at the sight of her son on the ground lifeless, was caught by a illness. Unconscious, she said she woke up hours later in the hospital.

The priest's homily during the last farewell to Alex

I hope that Alexandru's memory can be a reminder of peace, love of others and faith. It is a great suffering for us to have to accompany Alex on his last journey. No one thinks, looking at such a young person, that he can precede him in this life journey.