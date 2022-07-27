The death of Walther Lozada It has mourned a large part of Peruvians and fans of cumbia. The leader of Armonía 10 was not only a talented musician, but also a benchmark in the music industry and will be fired as one of the greatest. After his death, on July 25, as a result of a liver problem, a tribute has been prepared to say goodbye to the beloved member of the First.

The body of the director was transferred to Piura to be veiled in the house where he lived for many years, a place where dozens of his relatives, friends, neighbors and followers have arrived. In this note, find out all the details about the burial and subsequent burial.

Last goodbye to Walther Lozada LIVE Armonía 10 organizes a concert to say goodbye to Walther Lozada The members of Armonía 10 staged an emotional moment by paying tribute to Walther Lozada in his homeland, Piura, with a concert. In the event, the most famous themes of the musical director were remembered. The fans also took the opportunity to say goodbye to the artist for the last time. EsSalud denies any medical negligence in treating Walther Lozada Just hours after the death of Walther Lozada, different rumors arose about what would have happened with the attention that the musical director received. For this reason, EsSalud clarified the state in which the cumbia icon arrived at the Almenara hospital: “The patient suffered from a chronic disease and was receiving the corresponding treatment in the aforementioned hospital. The Management of the Almenara Performance Network expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends and followers of the leader of the musical group. Meet the NGO of the son of Walther Lozada Arturo Lozada, son of Walther Lozada, announced that he has made the decision to found an NGO that supports people who fight against cirrhosis. In a conversation with La República, the descendant of the musician pointed out: “Cirrhosis is a very aggressive disease that needs more attention, therefore, we, the Lozada Silupú family, have decided to create an NGO, here in Piura, to help all those people who suffer from this disease.” Who is the heir to Harmony 10? Leandro Lozada, Walther Lozada’s nephew, became the heir to Armonía 10 after the musical director’s death. Despite the fact that he was only a teenager, the orchestra announced his entry in a big way on its platforms: See also How was the death of 'Makuko' Gallardo, the famous voice of "El cervecero"? “It is with great emotion that we officially present to you who will occupy a place in our ranks, Leandro Lozada Yáñez, the heir to the cumbia of Armonía 10. (…) We are training new talents to continue with the legacy of cumbia throughout Peru and the world”. Yaipén brothers regret departure of Walther Lozada The Hermanos Yaipén northern orchestra dedicated a heartfelt farewell message to their colleague and friend Walther Lozada. “May the memory of Don Walther Lozada be always present and may his music and history transcend generations. A comforting hug and forever present, Walther Lozada,” reads part of the message shared on social networks. Group 5 says goodbye to Walther Lozada The group led by Christian Yaipén sent its condolences to the family of Walther Lozada with a heartfelt farewell message. “Our deepest condolences to the Lozada Silupu and Lozada Floriano families for the irreparable loss of Walther Arturo Lozada Floriano, leader and creator of Armonía 10 de Piura. Rest in peace, dear friend. Thank you for everything. Your music and legacy will be eternal in our Peruvian cumbia, who is in mourning today,” says the description. Walther Lozada fans queue to approach his coffin in Piura Musicians and friends will go up to the stage at night to bid him farewell with joy, as was Walther Lozada’s last wish. César Saavedra arrived at the wake of Walther Lozada César Saavedra was present at the wake of Walther Lozada. The musician was one of the first singers of the northern orchestra and worked with the leader of Armonía 10 for an average of 32 years. Teófilo Quiroga is present at the wake of Walther Lozada Teéfilo Quiroga, one of the founders of Agua Marina, accompanied Walther Lozada at his wake. The musician expressed his condolences and heartfelt farewell words for his colleague and friend. ‘Gato’ Bazán highlighted the contribution of Walther Lozada in Harmony 10 Luis Enrique Bazán Ginocchio, better known in the Peruvian entertainment world as “Gato” Bazán, spoke with La República about Walther Lozada’s departure. In this interview, the singer spoke about the musical director’s contribution to Armonía 10: See also “Pedro el escamoso”: what happened to Miguel Varoni, the actor who popularized “El Pirulino”? “I think that the name of Walther Lozada does not end there. He emancipates himself, is prolonged by the songs he has left, through his orchestra Armonía 10 de Piura. If he had not been the director of that family business, he would not have reached the level that he counts today”. Carlos Carmona on Walther Lozada: “He was like a second father” In a conversation with La República, the singer of Armonía 10, Carlos Carmona, revealed how the departure of Walther Lozada has affected the members of the orchestra: “More than a boss of our work, he was like a second father to us. He had a strong character, but we knew that this character was to be able to train us at work. We have good memories of him and they will be recorded forever. This is how the coffin of Walther Lozada arrived in Piura Emotional images. the body of Walther Lozada they finally arrived in his native Piura for his last goodbye before being buried. The coffin was transferred in the official Armonía 10 bus until its arrival in the northern region, where it was awaited by dozens of fans and relatives. The coffin was transferred to a hearse, which led an extensive caravan towards the town of October 27. Remains of Walther Lozada arrive in Piura the body of Walther Lozada He arrived in Piura and was taken by caravan to his home. Today, July 26, there will be a tribute concert. The last appearance of Walther Lozada After his death, fans of Walther Lozada They shared the last video that the musician shared on social networks, in which he spoke about the origins of Armonía 10 and its influence on musical productions. Sister of Walther Lozada denounces fraud Mercedes Lozada, sister of Walther Lozadadenounced that unscrupulous people have been using the musician’s name to ask for money and thus defraud the fans of Armonía 10. In social networks, he warned the followers of the group not to be fooled. “They want to take advantage of everything and everything. Is that what they call themselves friends? Wanting to take advantage of other people’s pain. Don’t let yourself be scammed, thank God we are a solvent family,” she wrote. See also A guide collects 55 diving routes between Cabo Tiñoso and Cabo de Palos When will the funeral be? Walther Lozada will be buried on July 27 in the Celestial Gardens cemetery at midday. Walther Lozada will receive tribute in Piura The Republic was able to confirm that there will be a musical tribute to the leader of Armonía 10. A huge stage has been set up, with which the best hits of Walther Lozada. Wake of Walther Lozada the body of Walther Lozada He will arrive in Piura on the official Armonía 10 bus and will be watched by his family, friends and fans in the house where he lived for many years. The farewell to the musician will take place at the following address: Calle Maticorena E9, lot 25, San Martín, dtto. October 26th. What did Walther Lozada die of? In communication with La República, the daughter of Walther Lozada revealed the disease that afflicted the musician for many years. “Unfortunately, liver cirrhosis won the battle for us. We were waiting for a liver transplant and just when the transplant was already in place, an infection ended all our illusions,” said Bianca Lozada. Announcement of the death of Walther Lozada the leader of harmony 10 He passed away on July 25 in the afternoon. The group announced the sad news through social networks. “Fly high, dear Walther, shine from the infinite sky, there with God. Eternal gratitude to you, we ask you to continue guiding this, your Harmony 10 orchestra, who will continue to fill you with pride,” they wrote as a farewell to Walther Lozada.

When and where will Walther Lozada be veiled?

Through a statement on social networks, Armonía 10 communicated to his fans all the details of the wake of the leader of the group.

As reported, Walther Lozada will be veiled in his home, located on Calle Maticorena E9, lot 25, San Martín, dtto. October 26th.

This is the date chosen by the cumbia group to say goodbye to Walther Lozada. Photo: Harmony 10/Facebook

Burial of the leader of Harmony 10

In the same way, it was indicated that Walther Lozada will be buried on the morning of July 27, in the Jardines Celestiales cemetery, a ceremony that will be attended by his family, friends and relatives.

However, the fans and followers of the director of harmony 10 They will also be able to reach the cemetery and say goodbye to the musician.

Wake of Walther Lozada in Piura. Photo: Clinton Medina/The Republic

This is how the death of Walther Lozada was announced

The members of Armonía 10 announced, with great sadness, the death of Walther Lozada. The message highlighted the musician’s career and the legacy he left in the cumbia group.

“With a broken soul, we ask God to receive you in his kingdom and to provide comfort to your wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, family, friends and fans, to all of us who mourn your departure today. Fly high, dear Walther, shine from the infinite sky, there with God. Eternal gratitude to you, we ask you to continue guiding this, your Armonía 10 orchestra, who will continue to fill you with pride”, reads the heartfelt publication.

Walther Lozada passed away. Photo: Harmony 10/Facebook

What did Walther Lozada die of?

The daughter of Walther LozadaBianca Lozada, confirmed to La República what was the cause of death of the remembered musician.

As he said, for years he suffered from liver disease, so he was on the waiting list to receive an organ.