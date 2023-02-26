Maurizio Costanzo’s latest gift for his wife Maria De Filippi: no one imagined it would be the last

Last Friday, February 24, he passed away from everyone’s affection Maurice Costanzo, the Italian journalist and conductor, loved by many people. Last December 5, he gave his beloved wife Maria De Filippi a last gift for her birthday, the last of 30 years spent together.

There are so many people shocked by this sudden disappearance, the wife herself would not have never imagined to be able to lose it after a intervention that was supposed to be simple.

Last December 5thMaria De Filippi turned 61 and it is precisely on these occasions that she and her life partner carried on a tradition. He always gave her flowers.

Obviously not simple flowers, but rather some Red roses. Maurizio himself in an interview with the Radiofonico program A Day as a Sheephe said:

We always give each other bouquets of flowers. We’ve been together for 30 years, what should we give each other? I gave her roses, obviously red roses, twelve to be exact. It is said: ‘A dozen scarlet red roses!’ There was also a very successful comedy with this title in the 1930s.

After about 2 months, the journalist lost his life and no one ever imagined that it would be for them the last chance to celebrate Together.

The love story between Maurizio Costanzo and Maria De Filippi

The story between the two presenters of Italian television began in the 90s. After a few years of engagement, the August 10, 1995, they decided to get married. From that moment they have always shown themselves in love and with a big one esteem for each other.

In fact in 2002 they decided to to adopt also his son Gabriel. Maurizio has always said that he found in Maria the woman he owed hold his hand in his last moments of life. However, his wife had confessed that she did not know if she would be able to.