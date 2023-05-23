Dhe climate protection activists of the “last generation” have expressed themselves “stunned” by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s criticism of their sticking actions, which the SPD politician had described in conversation with schoolchildren as “completely crazy”. “Mr Scholz, how dare you stand in front of the children whose future you are destroying and say that you find protesting your destructive policies ‘completely crazy’?”

After all, it is the chancellor’s fault that people on Germany’s streets have to try peacefully to fight for their fundamental rights. “The cause of our protest lies in the irresponsible fueling of social collapse by the Scholz government.”

The group “Last Generations” regularly draws attention to the fatal consequences of global warming with sit-ins and actions in museums. The members often stick themselves to it – on streets or on works of art, recently also on car roofs and tires.

Scholz: Actions annoy people

Scholz said on Monday in a school in Kleinmachnow, Brandenburg, that he had the impression that the actions did not help anyone to change their mind, but above all everyone was annoyed.

The group “Last Generation” explained that Scholz presented himself as “the dear uncle”, although he knew that he was pushing these children into a global school bus, which had a 98 percent chance of a fatal accident.

The activists quoted a statement by the former head of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), Hans Joachim Schellnhuber. In 2019, with a view to the inadequate climate protection policy, he said: “I tell you that we are pushing our children into a global school bus that has a 98 percent chance of a fatal accident.”