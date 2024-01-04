Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

German CO2 emissions are reaching a low point – but the “last generation” is far from being satisfied. A comment by Georg Anastasiadis. © Mangold/Imago | Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Fortunately, Germany is emitting less CO2 than it has in 70 years. The accusation that the government is doing nothing to combat climate change is simply false. A comment by Georg Anastasiadis.

Please go: According to figures from the green lobby association Agora Energiewende, German CO2 emissions have fallen to their lowest level in 70 years in 2023, even undercutting the government's annual target. How could it be otherwise, the Agora people are still not satisfied – some of the emissions could have migrated abroad, they complain!

This is where the cat bites itself: the state can do no more than force companies to change their behavior by making energy consumption more expensive via the CO2 price. If companies move abroad as a result, this is beyond national control. Even the most regulation-loving Greens cannot take away companies' freedom to move.

Deindustrialization and loss of prosperity for less CO2

Conversely, this becomes an argument: In order to achieve its CO2 targets, Germany is even accepting deindustrialization and the associated loss of prosperity. This is a sacrifice that is acknowledged worldwide, sometimes with respect, sometimes with shaking of the head. In any case, this energy transition, which at the same time dispenses with both fossil fuels and nuclear power, is hardly imitated (part of the declining emissions, which is also part of the truth, is thanks to the fact that Germany is relying on imported electricity from nuclear power instead of own



coal-fired power generation). Drivers and households are also noticeably affected by the significantly higher CO2 taxes that came into force at the beginning of the year.

Based on these facts, it is simply wrong to accuse the government of doing “nothing” against the “climate-Apocalypse”. Of course, this will not stop the “last generation” from continuing to stick to streets and airports for exactly this reason. Because anyone who sets the climate target absolutely and elevates it above all other concerns will not have enough. The constitutional state must respond differently to this climate totalitarianism, which empowers itself to engage in civil disobedience and all kinds of crimes, if it does not want to risk further heating up of the social climate: first charging commuters for their gas and then leaving them defenseless It's not fair to deliver the climate glue.

Consequences for the “last generation” are necessary

The fines imposed so far, which other people, such as rich donors from the USA, are paying for them, are clearly only encouraging bored young people from well-to-do families in their belief that their breaking the law and even endangering air traffic is just a matter of amusing robbery. and police game without any real consequences for themselves. The CDU and CSU are rightly calling for a change of course. In the future, anyone who breaks into high-security areas of airports should, in addition to paying compensation, have to expect mandatory prison sentences instead of sympathetic judges.