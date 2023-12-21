The Last Generation attempts the Blitz at Palazzo Chigi in Rome

The eco-activists that many call latest generation eco-terrorists they strike again, excited by the upcoming holidays but it ends badly for them: 19 complaints. By now public opinion has become accustomed to seeing blocked roads and angry people kicking and slapping the militants who have now ousted the famous Greeks but yesterday's action contains something new: live television.

In fact there was a live broadcast going on The blowing air (La 7) when we could witness the first road blocks in the central Via del Corso in Rome, full of people and tourists shopping for Christmas. The militants had with them two buckets, one filled with a brown liquid (perhaps mud) and the other building material. Some had cardboard masks with the image of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the President of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana.

Because the protesters were dangerously close to Palazzo Chigi and Parliament the police forces promptly intervened to clear away via del Corso, at the corner of via del Parliament where they had been lying on the ground to stage the usual pantomime that only the day before yesterday had infuriated motorists on the Salaria, also in Rome.

After the eviction, the activists ended up at the Trevi district police station where they were identified and 19 of them reported for unannounced demonstration, road block, aggravated private violence and interruption of public service.

Last generation? They are now a problem of social importance for citizens who can no longer take it

Among them are already faces known to the police who had already received the mandatory expulsion order and will then also be reported for this new charge. The Last Generation problem is becoming a social problem relevant because despite the tightening of the penalties it cannot be resolved. Activists seem to have an inexhaustible supply of ideological fuel that makes them green fanatics who don't care much about others and their problems. Furthermore, they are attracting a lot of antipathy to a problem that is serious and important for humanity.

The Salaria case was sensational because for the first time the motorists reacted and naturally they are getting involved because they were exasperated and slapped them. Probably the only way out of this problem is to further tighten the sentences but above all to make trials a priority and fully apply the new law which provides for specific crimes and specific penalties.

The risk is that the situation degenerates into a sort of civil war between citizens who are rightly enraged by the continuous blockades and the activists who continue to rage with impunity. Evidently these are people who don't work, given the hours they choose. And so the question is natural: who is behind it? Or more prosaically, who finances them? Is there some long arm that we already know or is it some other radical-chic nouveau riche, bored and with a limp R enjoying the scene from the top of a skyscraper? What does he care anyway? They travel by helicopter.

