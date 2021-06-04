A post-apocalyptic adventure wants to invade your console. The Last Geeks of the World and the Staff of Destiny is now available on Xbox. This action RPG developed by Stage Clear Studios and published by Outright Games will transport us to a semi-open world set in a post-apocalyptic city called Wakefiek, where we will face hordes of zombies and monsters to prevent a powerful adversary from taking over the staff of destiny.

In this action-adventure game we’ll take on the role of Jack the cool boy of the group, Quint the self-taught scientist, June the funny and sarcastic or Dirt the tough boy who loves to take care of his garden, to explore the streets infested with zombies. Our mission will be to prevent a powerful adversary called Malondre from taking over the staff of destiny, for this we will have the help of the sorcerer Bardle, the warrior Skaelka and more allies that will help us defeat our enemies.

The Last Geeks of the World and the Staff of Destiny offers us the opportunity to become a legend. We will start as simple survivors, but little by little we will find plans and resources that will allow us to make objects that will help us improve our equipment until we become authentic fighters. We will have a tree house that will help us to take refuge from the zombies and why not, also with a Big Mama, an escape vehicle that will help us in our adventure.

We can play The Last Geeks of the World and the Staff of Destiny in local multiplayer mode with up to 4 friends in the main story or enjoy horde mode, where we will face waves of enemies that will not stop until we defeat us. Are you ready to face giant monsters and zombies?

You can find The Last Geeks of the World and the Staff of Destiny available in the Microsoft Store At a price of € 39.99.