If you were to make a list of the best Ford cars ever built, what should it include? A Mustang? Ford GT? We would like to point out that this Ford Escort RS Cosworth certainly deserves a place. The one you see here is the last one ever. And we really mean the very last. Fortunately, the steering wheel is neatly on the left.

The copy was in the garage of one Dieter Hahne. He headed the Special Vehicle Engineering division at Ford. For a good 24 years he was the proud owner of this Escort, who also had a well-known owner before him.

Yet another special owner

In front of him Wilhelm Karmann Junior drove around in the Ford. Will a bell ring? If not; the Karmann family was responsible for many convertible variants of iconic cars. They also produced the Escort Convertible. So two well-known owners, but the composition of parts is also special.

When Escort Cosworth ceased production in 1996, they had enough leftover parts for two cars. They use the parts of the 1991 version for this, except for the hood. They only had one from 1993. To make it even more special, it got the special color ‘Auralis Blue’.

Specifications of the latest Ford Escort RS Cosworth

The drivetrain is as you know it. Cosworth provided the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine, which in turn is fitted with a five-speed manual gearbox. In addition, there is a limited slip differential and four-wheel drive. The rims are also the original 16-inch ones.

Owner Dieter Hahne is now 80 years old and wants to give his ‘baby’ to someone else. He and Karmann Jr. have in any case almost 100,000 kilometers of fun with the last Ford Escort Cosworth behind them. You have until Monday, November 7, 2022 to Collecting Cars to bid on a legendary car from automotive history.