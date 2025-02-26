José Mourinho is a coach who has made Lodazal his natural habitat. After 25 years of career on the benches, and despite threatening to relax his tone once he entered his stage of greatest maturity when he overcome the Sesente, … The Portuguese still does not avoid the clash with anyone that is put ahead. The last episode has set fire to Turkish football due to its statements at the end of the Istanbul derby between its Fenerbahçe and the Galatasaray. His FUE styleaccompanied by an initial ristra of titles, left imprint in each of its destinations, which caused a division between love and hate towards its figure in addition to an unconditional army of faithful. His successful passage through Porto, Chelsea and Inter opened the door of one of the most difficult benches, that of Real Madrid, then subjected to the dictatorship of the Barcelona of Messi and Guardiola.

A league and a glass were its balance in terms of trophies, in addition to three Champions semifinals, but it also remains in the memory of how the Portuguese converted a centenary club into a constant focus of fires. Press wheels mutated in battles without barracks, confrontations without shame between soccer players and coach, an overflowing tension in the classics … Mourinho’s three seasons in the Bernabéu left an important mark and, twelve years after their departure, his figure is still remembered, as usual, between admirers and detractors. Separate the roads of the Portuguese and the white team, the palmraés of the first has been almost stagnated while the Chamartín has not stopped growing. Meanwhile, its stages in London, Manchester and Rome have not been exempt from their usual dose of ‘Mourinhismo’. Abandoned European elite football, last summer stressed in Turkish football by Fenerbahçe.

Some of the most popular fires caused by the Portuguese arrived after harsh criticism of the arbitration body, unforgettable their printed errors lists and their famous “Why?” After Pepe’s expulsion against Barça. However, the last controversy generated by a few words from Mourinho has arrived after arbitral praise, yes, accompanied by a criticism of the Turkish teams and Galatasaray. The derby played last Monday ended with zero draw and the Portuguese loaded against the rival bench, which he accused of «jump like monkeys»With the aim of pressing Vincic, a Slovenian collegiate, to get a card in the first second seconds. «His goal was to get a yellow to an 18 -year -old in the second 20. They are very strong in clandestine strategies like this. If it had been a Turkish referee, I would have seen yellow. In that situation, all who were on the rival bench jumped as monkeys, ”he said.

Prosecutor’s Office, FIFA and UEFA

Some words that from the Galatasaray were interpreted as a racist attack and for which the club argued that the Portuguese, since his arrival in Türkiye, “has constantly issued derogatory statements against the Turkish people. But his speech has gone from being mere immoral comments to a clearly inhuman rhetoric ». He also announced that they will denounce Mourinho for the Criminal via the Prosecutor’s Officein addition to doing it before UEFA and FIFA.

For his part, Fenerbahçe chose to defend his coach and separate his words from a possible racist attack. «These statements cannot, under any circumstances, associate with racism. Any attempt to present this statement as a racist comment is completely malicious ». Istanbul and Turkish football, last foci of the constant fire that José Mourinho means.