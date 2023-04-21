This is the story of two men who have devoted the last three decades of their lives to mixed purposes. Martín Mestre to look for the murderer of his daughter to see him in prison. And Jaime Saade to hide from the father of the young woman he killed in 1994 so as not to go to jail. For years, it was like chasing a ghost, the second always winning the battle over the first. It was as if the earth had swallowed him on the night of the crime. Until 2020. That year Mestre located Saade in Brazil after a search that seems to be taken from a movie script.

– I have been like Forrest Gump, who sat at the bus stop and told his story to whoever arrived. I have tried to keep the story of Nancy Mariana alive all this time. I have told all the policemen, all the commissioners who have been passing by.

Martín collapses on the sofa at his house in Barranquilla and looks at his phone vibrating on the table. Twenty-four hours ago, the Brazilian Supreme Court rectified a previous ruling and ordered Saade’s extradition to Colombia. Never before has the case been so close to being resolved. Everyone wants to talk to this involuntary protagonist of a fight against the time of justice, to avoid the prescription of the sentence, and against his own, since he has just turned 81 years old. The phone won’t stop buzzing all day. “I’m very tired,” he confesses. He feels that he has spent 29 years speaking everything he had to speak.

For Martín, yesterday is always January 1, 1994. A day that has remained etched in his memory as if it had just happened, of which he even remembers the smell of gasoline from his car when he left at dawn to look for his daughter. A story that begins with the desperate search for a father through the Barranquilla nightclubs at dawn on the first day of the year and ends with the search for a murderer. Nancy Mariana was found a few hours later in a clinic, unconscious from a shot that had gone through her head. He located Saade 26 years later, turned into Henrique dos Santos Abdala, married with two children, in Belo Horizonte (Brazil), as if nothing had happened.

Martín Mestre reviews his investigation file on Jaime Saade, the murderer of his daughter Nancy Mestre. CARLOS PARRARIOS

Finding it seemed like the goal, but the reality is that nothing has ever worked out for Martín the first time. When Interpol arrested Saade, the process seemed simple. Colombia would request his extradition and Brazil would hand him over. The Brazilian Supreme Court, against all odds, ruled against it. Two judges voted in favor and two considered that the crime had already prescribed. A fifth magistrate was absent that day and it was decided that the tie benefited the condemned. Saade was free again, Martín thought that this was as far as he had come.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

The house that Martín shares with his wife Lina and from which you can see the Magdalena River is full of religious images. A virgin, a picture with a Christ or a red rosary on the table explain that faith that gives Martín an apparent peace despite everything he has experienced. He believes that, thanks to his role as Forrest Gump, throughout all this time “angels” have been appearing to him that have helped him never give up the case for lost. The last of those angels is the lawyer from Barranquilla Margarita R. Sánchez, a partner at Miller & Chevalier (Washington), who found out about her case through a friend of hers.

His law firm in the United States, without charging the family a penny, decided to initiate a legal battle against the Brazilian Court to rectify and accept the extradition, something that had never happened until now. They argued that the tie was not valid for a case like this and that the crime had not prescribed. The Court not only accepted the lawsuit, but also invalidated its first ruling and this Tuesday approved the delivery of the convicted person to Colombia in the midst of a powerful allegation against sexist violence.

Mestre followed the hearing online, with his son on the phone from Miami and with Margarita from Washington. In Brazil there was the lawyer Bruno Barreto. Neither Martín nor Lina understood a word of Portuguese, so they tried to be guided by the faces of the magistrates. They thought they had lost until Margarita brought them out of her mistake. The emotion was overflowing, but Mestre has learned to contain himself.

He is happy, but worried. Saade has been free since the Court’s first ruling and the fear that he will flee again is on everyone’s mind. One only has to imagine a man who for so many years came to believe that he had gotten away with what he did on the last night of 1993, after picking up an 18-year-old girl at her door to celebrate the year. That day, after toasting with the family, Martín went out to say goodbye to the young couple, they had only known each other for a short time. “Take care of her for me,” she said to him.

Martin Mestre holds a portrait of Nancy Mariana. CARLOS PARRARIOS

The parents went to bed quietly. They left the hall light on to guide Nancy when she came home. Shortly before dawn, Martín woke up with a start, the light was still on. What happened in the middle of those hours is known by Saade, who was never seen again in Barranquilla.

The father toured the discos and went to Saade’s house, where he found his mother scrubbing the floor at dawn. She told him that her daughter had been in an accident. At the clinic he met Jaime’s father, who told him that Nancy Mariana had attempted suicide. The young woman herself died nine days later. Jaime was sentenced in absentia to 27 years for the murder and rape of the young woman.

Martín wanted a large family, with many children and many grandchildren. He had four children, but he had to bury three. The first, Maria Paulina, was stillborn. The second, Martín, lives in Miami today and has a daughter, his only granddaughter. The third was Nancy Mariana and the fourth, Juan Rafael, who died at 15 days of age due to a liver problem. Martin thinks that if Saade hadn’t run away, he could have mourned for Nancy that he still hasn’t been able to do. “And it’s not an obsession, I’m not obsessive, I just want him to comply, to pay the penalty and not make fun of the family or my daughter.”

The search for the one who had once been his neighbor became the engine of his life. As a retired military man, he took an intelligence course and became an Internet expert. With the help of an officer, he created several false profiles on social networks and thus he was able to infiltrate the Saade environment. That made him look at Brazil, where one of Jaime’s brothers lived.

In this case, everything has always happened against the clock. The 27-year sentence expires this July. Saade’s lawyer now maintains that he has already prescribed due to a change in the legislation, which reduces the sentence to 24 years. Martín’s lawyers, and the Brazilian Supreme Court, maintain that it is still in force because the prescription was suspended with his arrest in 2020.

Martin is overwhelmed by all this data. So he shrugs and says that we will have to wait until they bring him to Colombia.

– And if he runs away, then I’ll have to go back to look for him, I’m used to it.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.