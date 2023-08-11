They remembered her with a last post on social media: the tribute of Michela Murgia’s husband and her beloved soul children

Yesterday, Thursday August 2023, she passed away at the age of only 51 Michelle Murgia. She had been the same writer, in an interview given to The Corriere della Serato reveal his now irreparably compromised health conditions.

He found out he had a kidney tumor in the fourth stage and that the metastases had already affected the brain and bones.

Michela Murgia in recent months had chosen to embark on a path of biopharmaceutical immunotherapy. Having averted the possibility of surgery, she had thus decided to, as she said, “save as much time as possible”.

Regarding the tumor, the writer had said:

The doctor who follows me explained it well, cancer is not something I have, it’s something I am. Cancer is an accomplice to my complexity, not an enemy to be destroyed. I don’t want and I can’t wage war on my body. I would never call him the cursed or the alien.

In the last few hours there have been numerous messages published on the web by those who have wanted say goodbye for the last time. And they certainly could not miss the heartbreaking farewells of her husband Lorenzo Terenzi and her soul children, as she herself had defined them in her novel “Accabadora”.

The memory of Michela Murgia’s husband

Last 15th of July Michela Murgia and Lorenzo Terenzi are there married. Today, one day after her disappearance, the man wanted to remember her by publishing a beautiful image that portrays her dressed in red and full of joy. She did not add any words accompanying the post.

Francesco Leoneone of his soul children, accompanying a photo of him with her, wrote:

We walk towards other sleepless nights telling each other secrets, imagining new horizons, taking care of the people we love. Welcome to our new life. Welcome home, Shalafi Amin.

Alessandro Giammeiinstead, has published a photo that shows him together with Michela during a coffee break, greeting her with a simple “Hi beautiful“.

A hug that, however, also came from many others. Colleagues from politics, friends, acquaintances and even many strangers who have followed her in the last months of her life and have given her all possible energy.