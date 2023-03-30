Over 400 people attended the funeral of Ivano Marescotti: a long applause and the song Bella Ciao to accompany the coffin

The funeral was held yesterday afternoon Ivan Marescotti, the actor from Romagna who passed away on 26 March due to the worsening of prostate cancer with which he had been battling for some years. Hundreds attended the former convent of Bagnacavallo to bid the last farewell to the 77-year-old. Subsequently the body was transported to Ravenna for cremation.

Beyond 400 peopleyesterday afternoon, they met at the former convent of San Francesco di Bagnacavalloto give a last farewell to Ivano Marescotti.

The actor passed away on March 26 for a prostate cancer which left him no escape. He had discovered the disease a few years ago, he tried to fight it and even defeated it initially. However, after some time the unwanted guest returned more aggressive than before.

In the front row, during the celebration, obviously his wife Erika Leonelli.

The actor had it married about a year agobut their first meeting dates back to 2011, when she attended one of his acting classes as a student, only to enter his heart.

In recent days, the woman had spoken of Ivano, of what a wonderful person he was, of theirs immense love relationship and how, together, they had faced the disease head on.

Also yesterday Erika Leonelli took the floor. With eyes full of tears and a shattered heart, she essentially reiterated what she said in the previous days. She has praised the spirit of Ivano and his freedom of thought.

The freedom he had was the freedom he gave to everyone around him. Our love, our respect and our trust are based on this freedom. The last sentence he said to me was: ‘Stella I’m sorry’.

A long round of applause for Ivano Marescotti

At the end of the celebration, the body of Ivano Marescotti was taken to Ravenna for cremation.

As the coffin came out of the convent, a long and thunderous cry arose applause and all present sang the notes of ‘Hello beautiful‘.

In recent days, in the burial chamber always set up in the former convent of Bagnacavallo, thousands of people had passed by to say their last goodbyes to the beloved and highly esteemed actor.