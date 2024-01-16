Chiavari – «It's not the funeral of David, of my child, but it is the Easter of resurrection to which we are all invited.” Mom's words Mary they go straight to the hearts of the over 600 people who wanted to say goodbye to Davide Linarotaken away at the age of 18 by an unforgiving evil.

The pain of Mary, owner of a pizzeria on the seafront, is composed, does not drown in the darkness of an unnatural loss, therefore more crude, because in the circle of life written by man it is the children who accompany their parents on the last journey and not vice versa but in the drawing of God, who is mysterious, are the elect to fly to Heaven. Even if they are only 18 years old and “a big heart”, as he said Don Franco Brioni who concelebrated the funeral in the cathedral with nine other priests. «Your prayers are not in vain – mother said again Mary -. They are little stones on the path to heaven and David he will show us the way.”

Then, to friends and classmates, clutching each other, lost, in tears: “Always look up at the sky because he is waiting for you.” Dad Lucius, before carrying the coffin covered with white flowers on his shoulder: «Suffering and death can be experienced with the hope of resurrection. I would like to say thank you to the thousands of people who have prayed with us in recent months. David he is alive and will never die again.” Don Fausto Brioniparish priest of Rupinaro, brother of Don Francobefore Christmas, when the conditions of David had worsened, he invited the communities of all the parishes to pray.

The whole city rallied around the family of Davide Linaro. The cathedral was not able to accommodate everyone: the doors remained open to allow even those who could not find a place inside to participate in the mass.

«We need you, Lord – he said Don Franco at the beginning of the celebration -, to entrust to you, eyes full of tears, our brother Davidso that he may live an everlasting life.”

In the liturgy of the day the reading of the Book of Samuel, where the story of David, the shepherd boy of Bethlehem, the youngest son of Jesseanointed king by Samuel at the command of God, and the Gospel of Matteo which contains the Beatitudes. «In this time of pain I also thought about the lights and all of you who gave birth to a community of prayer, family, friends and even those who didn't know you, dear Davidprayed for you – like this Don Franco to the homily -. We asked for you to heal and, when we understood that it was difficult, we asked for a miracle, which did not happen and the questions arose: why is this happening? Doesn't God listen? But then, perhaps, life is unfair? David, yours was a light response because you loved and were a true friend to everyone. The meaning of life is also this. We believe that your death is only the end of earthly life and the passage to eternity.”

His classmates from Marconi Delpino high school: «Dear Nut, we promise that our final exams will be dedicated to you. You have always been our hero and now you will be our myth. We love you”. A family friend: «In the darkest days of his illness, my father, with whom I have worked for years, told me three words: Davide wins anyway, because the miracle happens or because I am certain that he will go to heaven. Dear David, you won anyway. Have a good trip. This is just a goodbye.”