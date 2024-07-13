The last farewell to Alex Marangon, at the funeral music and balloons

A packed church, many friends and many ‘colors’. This is how the funeral of today was Alex Marangonthe 25-year-old barman died after a shamanic rite. A very original last farewell, far from the color black even in his clothes, as “he would have wanted” his parents say.

Yesterday the Carabinieri and the Treviso firefighters carried out a further inspection at the Vidor Abbeyfocusing on the terrace and the wooded slope below to verify the possible trajectories that a fall from that point, whether intentional or not, could have drawn before ending up in the Piave that flows below. The thick woods below the belvedere were also searched for traces of blood and broken branches but to no avail.

At this point the results of the tests become decisive. toxicology tests carried out on the young man’s body, but the results will still have to wait several weeks. The file in Prosecutor’s Office in Treviso The case remains open for murder but still without any suspects.