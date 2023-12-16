The Last Faithdeveloped by Kumi Souls Games with strong funding through Kickstarter, it promised to be “The Bloodborne in 2D” clearly with the pixel art style. The game had a fairly slow gestation, partly due to Covid-19, and partly due to an explosion of requests, thanks to a large, very aggressive marketing campaign. Let's do our examination in this review of The Last Faith.

Common destiny

The Last Faith examines the story of a named character Eric: the latter lives in a Victorian world with a heavy Gothic influence, where the world is struck by the “usual story” of the deadly miasma that has reduced the human race to a small group. Eric himself is affected by this disease, caused by the blood (and here the references to Bloodborne are already prominent): the point is that in Eric's case, such disease gave him even one extraordinary strength And superhuman reflexes.

Our hero chooses to free himself from the chains of oppression and, with a spirit of vengeance, go on a crusade against the forces that grip the world. On his journey he will meet various allies and enemiesmostly monsters that will try to take his head off, but apart from all this our hero will behave like a true gentlemansaving young damsels and scientists themselves looking for a cure.

Make no mistake: the history of The Last Faith is enough derivativeand even the progression of how information is discovered is, so you will have throughout the campaign a sort of déjà vu continuous, which for some will not hurt, while it could lead others to divert their attention.

Kill or be killed

From a gameplay perspective, The Last Faith is a metroidvania in 2D with strong influences and styles coming from the world of soulslike, obviously in particular Bloodborne. On a practical level we will have a rapid dodge on our side, both forwards and backwards, capable of saving our skin in the most difficult moments. In terms of attacks, we will be able to hit enemies with different ones combosin addition to the classic charged shotcombined with a special shot which will consume the “mana” of the turn, which can be regenerated by hitting enemies or near them Altars of the game.

The latter will be the equivalent of Bonfire or of Lanterns of Bloodborne, although to increase the level we will have to return to the main hub which in this case is one eighteenth-century villa which contains within it all the NPCs that we will save, and a butler (useless, but figure). Kimi Souls Games has cleverly included a rapid teleportation at every Altaralthough we find it absurd that to do the next level which consists of increasing one or more points in the main characteristics, we will have to exit the villa and find one woman in carriage.

This is also similar in every way, even the dress, to the doll Bloodborne, and his task will be to allow the progression of our bold Eric, who will not change his style in aesthetic terms, but only his power. Exist different weapons: we move on from swordsto the daggersat axes it's at immense greatswords. The style you want to apply will be yours, in this the game does not limit you, although there is a strong component of consumables which if used properly (bombs, elemental upgrades to weapons etc) will make you very powerful at the moment.

It is possible to equip two weapons at a time, but in the end you will mostly use one of your choice, which you will probably become more fond of than others. The bossfights are different and undoubtedly interestingwhile in some cases frustratingbecause the game aims to create different stages for each boss, and in most cases it will be a “try, die and learn”. This is all good, but when it turns out that the third phase comes when you've already run out of resources, it can become complex to digest.

The ultimate fate… hopefully

The Last Faith it's something that “could be” but what “has not been”: one broken promise in banality. Presented with the highest quality standards, which then did not materialize, in terms of graphic style the game is mediocre – although it has some interesting ideas such as the well-made films that wink at the style of Blasphemous – and a sound section that doesn't leave an impression at all, on the contrary, it is sometimes annoying.

Eric is a hero for which you can't feel empathyand they don't matter quicktime events that happen in the game, with a good component of violence, which however they do not generate pathos. The classic stylistic features recur in the game souls, with walls that hide treasures, death that requires the recovery of the “souls” obtained by fighting, and so on. Nothing new in short, and although there was no intention to innovate, at least the team could have inserted its own trademark, but unfortunately this was not done.