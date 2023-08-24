Among the many protagonists of the Future Games Show in August 2023 there was also room for The Last Faith. We saw for the occasion a new trailer of this captivating Metroidvania with a style reminiscent of Bloodborne and learned that the beta on PC via Steam.

To participate in the beta, simply head to the The Last Faith official Steam page and click on “Request Access”.

According to the details offered by the developers, the beta will take us to Mythringal, an imposing city devastated by cursed souls and a place full of secrets. Players will be equipped with a sword and a firearm, with the ability to obtain additional arsenal along the way. According to the Kumi Souls Games team, the times to complete the beta vary greatly from player to player, ranging from 20 to 90 minutes.

If you want to know more about The Last Faith we suggest you read our special dedicated to this metroidvania, which will be available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch at November 2023.