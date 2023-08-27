Ignacio de Juana Chaos, during his statement as a witness in a trial held in October 2006 at the National Court against a member of the ‘Madrid commando’.

The same blurred photograph of ETA member José Luis Eciolaza Galán, alias fuckingtoothappears on the website of the National Police and in the Civil Guard from which citizen collaboration is requested to locate fugitives. The image is old, but it is the best that experts in the fight against terrorism have of the former member of the command Goierri Kosta -responsible of twenty attacks with fatalities― and leader of the armed band. Police investigations have located him in recent years hiding between Mexico and Venezuela, although indications have recently emerged that he lives in the Argentine province of Córdoba dedicated to hospitality.

Photograph of José Luis Eciolaza Galán, ‘Dienteputo’, which appears on the web pages of the National Police and the Civil Guard. National Police

Eciolaza ―who was sentenced to two years in prison in France in the early 1990s and has never been arrested since then― is one of the ETA members who, more than six years after the dissolution of the terrorist organization and almost 13 since it announced the end of the attacks, they still have pending cases with the Spanish justice system. Knowing exactly how many there are is not easy. “There is no official list,” acknowledge sources in the fight against terrorism. In fact, the National Police works with a list of 22 former terrorists of whom it is aware that they have international requisitions (court orders to locate them) from both the Spanish and French courts. The Civil Guard raises the wanted to 35.

There are also more than 30 identities on the list managed by the #StophuidosETA network, from the Dignidad y Justicia victims’ collective, which collects information to facilitate their location. The very websites of the Police and the Civil Guard in which the photo of Dienteputo appears are a reflection of this disparity in figures. The one with the first body only shows on its most wanted list the image of this and two other ETA members, Iñaki de Juana Chaos and Oier Eguidazu. The armed institute adds another 12 names in its.

Where there is agreement among experts in the fight against terrorism is in placing the majority of the fugitives in eight countries on three continents. These are Argentina, Brazil, Venezuela, Cuba, Uruguay, Mexico, Cape Verde and France. They also agree in admitting the difficulty of delivering a good part of them to the Spanish courts despite the fact that it has been possible to find out about some of them, not only the country in which they reside, but even the exact address where they live or how They win life. The lack of cooperation from the authorities of some of the states where they take refuge make their extradition an almost impossible mission, police sources say.

Time also plays against whether they finally sit on the accused bench. The reform of the Penal Code of 2010 that declared the imprescriptibility of terrorist crimes that have caused the death of a person does not affect those who committed their crimes before that date and, therefore, they prescribe after 20 years. In recent years, several ETA members have taken advantage of this last circumstance to return to Spain without pending cases.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Among the countries that collaborate the least, police sources point to Venezuela, where the security forces place between seven and nine former ETA members with pending cases. One is De Juana Chaos, a historical member of the Madrid command of ETA, with him he committed twenty murders in the 80s. After serving a sentence in Spain, De Juana moved to Ireland, where he disappeared in 2010 to avoid being handed over after being accused by a judge of the National Court of glorifying the terrorism. The security forces place him in the South American country at least since 2012, where he has run a liquor store.

Also in Venezuela is Eguidazu ―one of the three ETA members whose image appears on the websites of the National Police and the Civil Guard and who is linked to attacks committed by the Andalusian command at the end of the 1990s― and Asier Guridi Zaloña, Gari, claimed by the French justice and which in Spain is linked to Ekin, the extinct political structure of ETA. Guridi was arrested by the Venezuelan authorities in 2013, although he was not ultimately extradited. In December 2021, he obtained refugee status, as he himself announced on social networks. In recent years he has staged various protests in front of the Spanish embassy.

There is less certainty about the presence in Venezuela of Eusebio Arzallus Tapia, short legged. Former head of the gang’s logistical apparatus, it is known that he spent years in hiding in Nicaragua, a country from which he had to flee in 1993 after a clandestine arms depot with which he was linked exploded. Since then, he has always been located in Latin America, sometimes linked to organized crime groups. Since the arrest, in 2019, of José Antonio Urrutikoetxea, josu veal, is considered the heaviest ETA member in freedom. Shortleg came to appear in the file prepared by the US Government in 2002 of “particularly prominent global terrorists.” In the gang, he was responsible for the purges. “He collapses us, throws us to the ground, humiliates us, accuses us and leaves us in the most absolute mental and physical misery,” an ETA member who suffered his interrogations collected in his diary.

In France, the police place six ETA members on the run and the Civil Guard, 13. One of them is Alberto Plazaola, who in December 2014 was released by the National Court after spending 24 years in prison, six of them in France , for two botched murders. That release was annulled by the Supreme Court in March 2015, which ordered his immediate return to prison, but by then Plazaola had abandoned his house in Gipuzkoa. Six months later, the French police arrested him at the request of Spain, but a French court paralyzed his handing over and ordered his release due to a formal defect. Since then, the Police and Civil Guard have kept him on the list of fugitives.

Something similar happened in Mexico, Brazil and Uruguay with as many ETA members. In the first country, where there are between two and four members of the gang with arrest warrants, Hilario Urbizu San Román was arrested in May 2015, accused of several murders. However, the courts of the North American country rejected months later the delivery of the ETA member, who already had Mexican nationality. Similar processes were experienced with Joseba Gotzon Vizán González, potxolinin Brazil, and Jesús María Lariz Iriondo, Maki, in Uruguay, accused of participating in bomb attacks that caused no casualties in the late 1980s. Vizán and Lariz were arrested and imprisoned while judges from these countries studied Spain’s requests for their extradition, which they finally rejected, considering that their crimes were prescribed. With these decisions, the possibility of a future delivery of all of them was almost definitively closed, police sources admit.

The extradition by Cuba of José Ángel Urtiaga Martínez seems equally impossible, Garrutxu, prosecuted by the National Court in the open summary to investigate the collaboration of ETA with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). The Havana authorities ignored the international arrest warrant issued in 2010 by a Spanish judge. The former ETA boss Miguel Ángel Apalategi is also supposedly on the Caribbean island, apalanoted for his alleged involvement in the disappearance, in 1976, of Eduardo Moreno Bergareche, also an ETA leader, pertur.

In Cape Verde, where 19 ETA members came to pass in the eighties, only one remains in search and capture, according to the lists managed by the National Police and Civil Guard. This is José Antonio Olaizola Atxukarro, accused of eight murders. Until less than a year ago, there were three ETA members settled in this African archipelago, but two of them -Emilio Martínez de Marigorta and Félix Manzanos- returned to Spain after the statute of limitations for the crimes of which they were accused.