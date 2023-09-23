Luis Alberto Mío Morocho, during the extradition hearing held at the National Court, this Friday.

Luis Alberto Mío Morocho, 53, left Peru in 2019 and does not want to return. This was made clear at the National Court, where he appeared this Friday with a serious expression, cornered by the extradition order that hangs over his head and that the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office supports. The justice of his country claims him for having supposedly belonged to the one baptized as Death squad, a group of corrupt police officers who organized massacres of common criminals to gain prestige, promotions, and the applause of society. Morocho is linked to 13 murders carried out a decade ago, according to the accusation. But, during his statement before the court, he and his defense have insisted that all the accusations attributed to him simply respond to “political persecution.”

With this argument, among others, Morocho tries to evade the action of the Peruvian courts. It is up to the Criminal Chamber of the National Court to give the green light to his surrender, which the Spanish judges will study after the hearing held this Friday – their decision will be known in the coming weeks. The public ministry has concluded that all the legal requirements for the extradition of the former police officer are met and that, furthermore, the thesis that his defense has put on the table “does not make sense.” The prosecutor has reported that, during the last eight years, there have been five different governments in Peru, with successive interior ministers. Therefore, as the accusation has stressed, it is impossible that the different senior officials have been transferring the order from one to another to act against the accused. Furthermore, there is no evidence of this, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Spanish National Police arrested Mío Morocho on September 29, 2022 in Guadalajara. With his wife and son, he lived discreetly in this town of nearly 90,000 inhabitants, where he also works as a warehouse boy, as he told the court. According to his version, he left Peru in 2019 because he suffered “three attacks” after his name appeared in the media. “My arrival in Spain was normal. “I arrived at the airport and went to Immigration, where I fully identified myself,” stated the former police officer, who has assured that he communicated his new address to the consulate of his country. At the time of his arrest, investigators described him as a “very dangerous” person.

The documentation sent by Peru highlights that Mío Morocho was part of a true “criminal organization.” According to the accusation, although he was a lower-ranking member of the Death Squad, he was in charge of intelligence work and preparation of the crimes. As explained by the National Police, this group of corrupt agents was dedicated to “attracting informants, paid by the organization itself, who encouraged low-level criminals to commit crimes – such as kidnappings or robberies: “That information was then leaked to the same group. police. Thus, the agents surprised the criminals to shoot them down, later reporting that the shootings had been the product of risky confrontations.” Later, they also fabricated intelligence documentation that justified his intervention, according to the authorities of the Latin American country.

This Friday, Mío Morocho’s lawyer has assured that handing him over to Peru means “putting his life in danger.” “There is no type of legal security there. There is judicial corruption that is at the orders of the Government,” the lawyer stressed. The agent said that he remained in the Peruvian Police until 2019, shortly before he left for Spain: “Seeing that I was excluded from all types of [actuación] police officer, I opted for my discharge,” he said.

