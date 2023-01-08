The Pokémon anime as we know it will come to an end and its last episodes will focus on Ash Ketchum and Pikachu. But to say goodbye in the most dignified way possible, he will run into old friends again.

These are the cases of Misty and Brock, who were the ones who accompanied him when he began his journey 25 years ago. Currently there are details about this final arc of the series and its first episode will be available on February 20.

In this Ash and Misty will compete with each other, and this time it will be to capture Clauncher. Only to do it they will resort to the classic fishing rods, not to a combat as such.

The next episode, which will drop on February 27, will feature a story where Ash and Pikachu meet up with not only Misty but Brock as well. Only that the latter will end up kidnapped by a Hatterene, whose appearance is reminiscent of a witch.

To complement the latest episodes of the Pokémon anime there will be a special version of the opening theme. It is a remake or reissue of the one used in the first season, which premiered in 1997.

the second video that accompanies this note and the images allow us to appreciate part of these episodes. They will undoubtedly reach Netflix but at the moment they do not have a window or release date outside of Japan.

What can be expected from the next Pokémon anime?

Ash Ketchum and Pikachu will say goodbye with a series of special episodes of Pokémon but that does not mean that the anime of the franchise will end. In fact, last year The Pokémon Company revealed who will take his place.

From what has been announced, it will be a new couple, Liko and Roy, although it is not known if these will be their final names for the West. They will be accompanied by the starter Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

That is, from Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. Other details shared is that one of the Legendary Pokémon, Rayquaza, will participate in the anime. It is to be imagined that it will be in the initial stage of the story, which will take place in the region of Paldea.

We have to wait for more details about it. It is clear that the anime will start with a new phase and it will be interesting to see how things go when it starts.

With information of VGC. In addition to Pokémon we have more anime information at EarthGamer.