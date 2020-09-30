The probation for health reasons of José Antonio Urrutikoetxea, Josu Veal, which occurred last Thursday is the penultimate episode of a story with many unknowns and few certainties. The ETA leader left the Parisian prison of La Santé on Thursday for a central apartment in the French capital, protected by his own – who managed to avoid the image of his departure – and by a network of friends as influential as they are discreet that now him they provide shelter. For 17 years, until his arrest in May 2019, Ternera went underground without leaving Europe, unlike other members of the terrorist gang who had to seek refuge outside the continent. The Civil Guard considers that, in those years, it had the support of a structure outside the band.

The few certainties about Ternera —one of those leaders with the legendary nickname of the second generation of ETA, whose trajectory spans from the bloodiest era of the band, beginning in 1980, and the negotiations for its dissolution— began on May 16, last year. That day, agents of the Civil Guard and the French Direction Générale de la Sécurité Intérieure (DGSI) arrested him in a town in the French Alps. EL PAÍS has collected the testimony of two officers of the armed institute who participated in that arrest, but also in other operations for their capture that failed. Where he hid for the 17 years that his last flight lasted remains an enigma. “We follow tracks even in South America and Africa, but we are convinced that it never left Europe,” they say. “Indeed, he has never left Europe,” confirms a person close to the ETA leader.

Nothing indicates on the outside that the nondescript six-story building located on the outskirts of Madrid is a Civil Guard facility. The cars do not have police badges and are not uniform. Only when the entry control has been cleared, it is discovered that it is the headquarters of the Information Service, in charge of the fight against terrorism. For the first time, an officer of the armed institute who participated in that operation agrees to speak to the press on condition that his identity is not revealed.

He carries a thick agenda that does not open. He does not need it because he remembers the details of that operation, but also of those of many other operations launched to capture the ETA chief since November 14, 2002. On that day, Urrutikoetxea, then a deputy of Euskal Herritarrok —the electoral brand then on the left abertzale– In the Basque Parliament, he did not come to testify to the Supreme Court for his involvement in the attack against the Zaragoza barracks, which cost the lives of 11 people, six of them children, in 1987. On the day of that attack, this command of the Civil Guard was already working in the fight against terrorism. “The civil guards who accompanied the French agents who arrested Urrutikoetxea last year were not born on the day ETA committed it,” he says.

Operation Stolen Childhood – named after the children who died in that attack – is only the latest in a long list of operations to capture the one who for more than three decades became a priority objective of the security forces. “We have followed more than a hundred tracks, all the ones that came to us, no matter how crazy they were,” says the other officer. The origin of some of these was information collected by the Civil Guard itself. Others came from police services in other countries. They were also provided by citizens. “A person called to tell us that he had seen him at the airport in a European capital. We very much doubted that Ternera would risk passing several police controls to travel by plane, but it was proven. It turned out to be false, ”she recalls.

Negotiations were made in South Africa, where the left abertzale it has had allies. Also in Mexico, Cuba and Venezuela, countries with important colonies of former band members. “Even in Spain. It was here where it had the greatest and best infrastructure to hide, and we investigated it ”, he adds. And, of course, in France, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Germany … All, without success.

The few certainties of those years also place him in Europe. Veal participated in the meetings held between ETA and the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero in Geneva (Switzerland) and Oslo (Norway) before the attack on the T-4 at Barajas airport in Madrid, which ended the process of dialogue. She was also in 2012 in the Norwegian capital as part of the ETA delegation that waited for the Executive of Mariano Rajoy to send someone to negotiate with them. Months later, Urrutikoetxea was about to be arrested when, in the company of his partner and their young daughter, he resided in the French town of Durban-sur-Ariège, near Andorra, where he was photographed while walking. When the French police entered the house, he had fled. It was never known if someone alerted him or simply discovered that he was being followed. A call received on the landline of the house from Nairobi (Kenya), further fueled the mystery.

Since then and until his arrest, no trace of his whereabouts, despite the fact that he was one of the two leaders of ETA – the other was Soledad Iparraguirre, Anboto, recently sentenced to 122 years in prison in her first trial in Spain – who read the statement with which ETA announced its dissolution in 2018. “The key to its success in hiding has been that it did not use the gang’s structures, less continuously ”, says the high command of the Civil Guard. “It has moved in a parallel structure, made up of friends and acquaintances not always linked to the organization,” adds her colleague.

When he was arrested, he had been living for at least two months in a lonely wooden cabin in Saint-Nicolas-de-Véroce, a municipality of just 250 residents at the foot of Mont Blanc. He had little contact with the neighbors. Those who dealt with him, such as the owner of the only store that does not close all year or a caretaker of the ski slopes, believed that it was a Venezuelan writer, Bruno Martí, looking for inspiration for a new book.

Suspicious anonymity

”At the beginning of May 2019, we received information that someone was trying to make a medical appointment in an area of ​​the French Alps for someone who wanted to remain anonymous. We did not know who he was, if Josu Ternera, another fled ETA, a head of the Calabrian mafia or simply a person with no police interest, but we did not hesitate to activate the operation, “says the high command of the Civil Guard, who admits that They did not know the day or the hospital center. “We thought it could be him because we knew about his prostate problems,” he adds. In coordination with the DGSI, the Civil Guard deployed in a short space of time a large device in a dozen medical centers in the area – “we only ruled out podiatric or dental clinics,” he adds – and they waited several days, until they saw it appear in one of the hospitals where they had been stationed. “It was the first time we saw him in all these years,” acknowledges the other officer.

When he got out of the vehicle of the neighbor who had offered to take him there, French and Spanish agents approached him. One of the first used crutches to simulate a limp and not arouse suspicion. When he had no chance of escape, he was arrested. Operation Stolen Childhood ended a 17-year search. “We felt great satisfaction, perhaps greater than in other arrests, for what it meant, but we did not flank with champagne. It is not our style ”, emphasizes the officer. His partner clarifies that the fall of Urrutikoetxea “is not the end point, but a point and followed. We still have to arrest other fugitives ”, he highlights. From that operation, the Civil Guard keeps as a souvenir one of the crutches that the agent who approached him used. And the second? “It is in Paris, at the DGSI headquarters. It was a team effort ”, he details.