The match by match de Simeone now takes on more significance than ever. That way of facing the matches has been almost the object of study and Atlético clings to it to try to win the league title. Real Sociedad, Osasuna and Valladolid. Three games to win a League. But the first, and therefore the most important, is the one who plays against Real, a complicated rival, an enemy that always gives Atlético a war. The rojiblanco team seeks to the last effort to continue to depend on himself Until the end, move Barça away after his puncture yesterday and put pressure on Madrid. One last effort to add three vital points.

The most optimistic understand that the worst is over, that Atlético left the Camp Nou alive, and that is final. The most cautious consider that it is vital not to lose a point. Simeone appeals to mental toughness of a group that has always recovered and fought against a thousand adversities. The Royal Society, for its part, already knows that will play European competition the next season, although it does not know if Europa League or Conference League. Fifth, with 56 points, his campaign has been exceptional.

With the attitude of the Camp Nou

Atlético made a great first half against Barça. He was better and had chances to get ahead on the scoreboard. Then the match was equalized. His fans are proud that he went out to win at the Camp Nou. Another rooster would have crowed if the same had happened in other games. It is assumed that he will go out the same against Real Sociedad, without giving respite to his rival. João Félix could be the novelty before the Basque team and Correa, the sacrificed. It is one of the doubts. But Llorente, Carrasco, Koke, Luis Suárez … will be fixed. The Uruguayan has not scored since March 21 and that he is correct in the face of the goal is essential for Atlético. The situation of the rojiblanco team is good: they have three games, two at home, and they depend on themselves. Decide the Wanda Metropolitano, where Atlético feels strong. El Cholo is out due to Lemar’s injury.

REAL SOCIETY



La Real will not be able to count on Carlos Fernández, Mikel Merino, Aihen and Luca Sangalli. In point will play Isak, which has had a good season, and Atlético will have to be very attentive to their speed. Also to Oyarzabal, notable footballer. Already For your. The Royal Society has power above.

Simeone did not want to enter into controversies with the VAR, although all the plays will be under scrutiny. At Atlético they understand that Real Madrid wanted to put pressure after what happened on Sunday. But Cholo is right about one thing: if Atlético plays well, with intensity and scores goals, not even the VAR will be able to beat the rojiblancos.