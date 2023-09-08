The last duel: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Canale 5

Tonight, Friday 8 September 2023, at 21.20 on Canale 5, The Last Duel, a 2021 film directed by Ridley Scott, is broadcast. The film, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, is the film adaptation of the 2004 historical novel The last duel written by Eric Jager, and tells the story of God’s last duel, which took place in France in 1386, between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris are eternal rivals. Norman squires with mixed fortunes, they face life like the battlefield. Jean de Carrouges believes in sword and honour, Jacques Le Gris in cunning and loyalty to those who serve his interests. If the first is skilled in the field, the second is shrewd at court where he earns the sympathy and protection of Pierre d’Alençon, count and cousin of King Charles VI. But more than the competition for fiefdoms can the beauty of Marguerite de Thibouville. Marguerite’s dowry wife of de Carrouges, Marguerite becomes the obsession of Le Gris, who takes advantage of his rival’s absence to reveal to her all the meanness of her feelings. Jacques abuses Marguerite, who confesses it to her husband, who invokes the judicial duel. In the medieval joust, two knights will confront each other, deferring to the judgment of God. Marguerite’s fate is instead assigned to that of men: if her husband perishes in the armed duel, she will be burned alive and perjured.

The last duel: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Last Duel, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Matt DamonJean de Carrouges

Adam DriverJacques Le Gris

Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges

Ben Affleck as Pierre, Comte d’Alençon

Harriet WalterNicole de Buchard

Nathaniel ParkerSir Robert D’Thibouville

Sam HazeldineThomin du Bois

Michael McElhattonBernard Latour

Alex Lawther: Charles VI, King of France

Serena Kennedy as Isabella of Bavaria, Queen of France

Clive Russell: Uncle of Charles VI

Marton CsokasCrespin

Oliver Cotton: Jean de Carrouges III

Željko Ivanek: Le Coq

Adam NagaitisAdam Louvel

Clare Dunne Ceila

Bosco Hogan: presbyter

Caoimhe O’MalleyElizabeth

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Last Duel on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – Friday 8 September 2023 – at 21.20 on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity that allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.